Türkiye’s Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Parliament Speaker Zorlu Tore have met at the Turkish Parliament to discuss the Cyprus issue and global challenges.

Emphasising the importance of the Cyprus matter as a national concern at the meeting on Wednesday, Kurtulmus said the difficult times related to Cyprus were now in the past.

“The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is now at the beginning of a period where it can establish its existence as a state in the international arena,” he said, expressing confidence that there were no longer obstacles hindering the formation of a stronger Cyprus.

Turning to global issues, Kurtulmus said the lack of a "new, fair and just world system" was a critical challenge.

“There is a world politics that can hardly solve any problems, can’t approach any issue with a fair and lasting peace perspective, and is ineffective. We see that this world system supports only those who possess power," he said.

“This system cannot continue in this way. We know how this system has worked against the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot people in Cyprus for years,” he added.

Oppression and persecution

Drawing attention to Israel's actions in Gaza, Kurtulmus pointed out the failure of the global system to provide effective solutions and called for a new, fair and just global political order.

“Today, in a similar manner, we witness a significant massacre, a large-scale genocide unfolding in Gaza before the eyes of all humanity. Unfortunately, the global system appears unable to produce even the slightest solution to this situation,” he said.

Tore, reflecting on historical events, recalled the significance of the Peace Operation carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces on July 20, 1974 to stop Greek Cypriot oppression and persecution of the Turkish Cypriot people, emphasising that the United Nations Peacekeeping Force had been ineffective in ensuring peace on the island.

“The United Nations Peacekeeping Force has never been able to establish peace on the island and could not remain impartial,” he said.

Tore also criticised the inefficacy of international organisations such as the UN and the European Union.

“Therefore, as the Turkish nation, we need to be strong, and our national unity and solidarity should further strengthen. As the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, we stand with the support of the homeland and move on.”