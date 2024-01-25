The United States and Iraq have said they will begin discussions on the future of American and other foreign troops in the country, with Baghdad expecting the talks to lead to a timeline for reducing their presence.

The talks — which have been planned for months — will come at a time of heightened tensions in Iraq and the region linked to the brutal Israeli war on besieged Gaza, which has sparked a surge in attacks on American and other coalition troops.

Washington and Baghdad agreed to form working groups that would eventually lead to formulating "a specific and clear timeline... and to begin the gradual reduction of its [the coalition's] advisers on Iraqi soil", Iraq's Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said the timeline would be contingent on evaluating the "threat posed by IS [Daesh] and its danger" as well as the "reinforcement of the capacities of the Iraqi security forces".

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin confirmed meetings would start "in the coming days" and said the process will "enable the transition to an enduring bilateral security partnership between the United States and Iraq".

"The coalition's mission to defeat [Daesh] will transition on a timeline that considers three key factors: the threat from [Daesh], operational and environmental requirements, and the Iraqi security forces' capability levels," Austin said.

There are roughly 2,500 US troops deployed in Iraq and about 900 in Syria.

A senior US defence official said the upcoming meetings would not be a negotiation on the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq, but said Washington "sees a need to transition to a normal bilateral security cooperation relationship".

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists that the US military footprint in Iraq "will certainly be part of the conversations as it goes forward", indicating that Baghdad's desire for a reduction in these forces is on the table.

There have been more than 150 attacks targeting coalition troops since mid-October, many of them claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of Iran-allied groups that oppose US support for Israel in its war on Gaza.

There was an attempted drone attack late on Thursday on a base housing coalition troops in Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government, but the aircraft was shot down, the autonomous government's anti-terrorism forces said.

Rockets were also fired at a gas complex in the region on Thursday, a local official and a security source told the AFP news agency.

Washington has carried out strikes on groups in response to the spike in attacks, sparking condemnation from Baghdad, with Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al Sudani calling on the coalition to withdraw from the country.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani said there is no longer justification for the coalition's presence in the country and that the Iraqi army is capable of tracking and fighting the remaining Daesh cells.

"We are a sovereign country, and therefore it is only natural that we moved towards this position," he said. "This is a request from the people, and this is a democratic country."

US forces would likely remain in the semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region, whose government has closer ties to Washington.

On a visit to Iraq, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the spate of attacks targeting US-led troops in Iraq "need to stop".

"We are extremely worried by the constant attacks against international military bases," said Albares, whose country has more than 300 troops deployed to Iraq.

"We are here at the request of the government of Iraq, and we will leave when the government of Iraq considers," Albares added, noting that he seeks to "avoid a spillover effect of the crisis in Gaza".

A senior US military official on Thursday estimated Daesh numbers at around 1,000 in Iraq and Syria, including the group's "facilitators, fighters and financiers".