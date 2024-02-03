WORLD
3 MIN READ
UNSC to hold 'emergency meeting' over US strikes in Middle East
The meeting, requested by permanent member Russia, will discuss the attacks launched by Washington against Iran-backed groups it has accused of attacking US troops in the region, diplomatic sources say.
UNSC to hold 'emergency meeting' over US strikes in Middle East
The meeting will discuss the attacks launched by Washington against Iran-backed groups it has accused of attacking US troops in the region. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 3, 2024

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon on the US strikes in Iraq and Syria, which it launched in retaliation for the death of three American soldiers.

The meeting, requested by permanent member Russia, will take place at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Monday, diplomatic sources told AFP news agency and would discuss the attacks launched by Washington against Iran-backed groups it has accused of attacking US troops in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned the US strikes, saying America has “once again demonstrated its aggressive essence and disregard for international law.”

She accused the US of intentionally aggravating the situation in the Middle East after the attack led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and casualties among civilians.

"Washington, believing in its impunity, continues to sow destruction and chaos in the Middle East. The large t US air raid in the region since 2003, led by Joe Biden's 'act of retaliation' for the unidentified drone attack on the American base in Jordan has no justification.”

"We strongly condemn the new blatant act of American-British aggression against sovereign states. We are seeking urgent consideration of the current situation through the UN Security Council," she said.

The US started air strikes on Friday against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a suicide drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan late last month.

In all, more than 85 targets were hit with more than 125 precision munitions, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

RelatedIraq summons US charge d'affaires over air strikes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us