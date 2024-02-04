WORLD
Israel demolishes '58 Palestinian structures' in occupied West Bank in Jan.
A local organisation, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, reports most of the demolitions occurred in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, occupied East Jerusalem and Qalqilya.
Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. / Photo: AP Archive
February 4, 2024

The Israeli army has demolished 58 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank in just the month of January, according to a local organisation.

“The demolished structures included 22 inhabited houses and 16 agricultural facilities,” the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a statement on Sunday.

It said most of the demolitions occurred in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, occupied East Jerusalem and Qalqilya.

The commission also reported 1,593 attacks against Palestinians in January, of which 1,407 were carried out by army forces and 186 by settlers.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid Israeli attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

The Israeli army has since killed 381 Palestinians, injured 4,400 others and detained 6,512 people, according to Palestinian figures.

