Turkish security forces have apprehended two suspected human traffickers as well as 44 irregular migrants in western Manisa province.

Gendarmerie teams stopped two vans during a road check in Kirkagac district, sources in law enforcement said on Tuesday, requesting to remain anonymous because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

During the vehicle searches, 44 irregular migrants were found sitting inside, along with two inflatable boats, two boat engines, a pump, and an unlicensed hunting rifle, they added.

They said two suspected human traffickers have been arrested, and all irregular migrants have been transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Immigration to be processed under the law.