TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Central Bank chief upholds confidence in monetary stance
The bank's new governor Fatih Karahan states that Türkiye is poised to enter a disinflation process in May, anticipating a swift reduction in annual inflation.
Turkish Central Bank chief upholds confidence in monetary stance
Last week, Turkish President Erdogan appointed Fatih Karahan as new central bank chief, replacing Hafize Gaye Erkan with the former Amazon economist. / Photo: AA
February 8, 2024

Pledging a continued tight stance in monetary policy, the Turkish Central Bank's head has said the bank had kept its inflation expectations unchanged from its last report.

The bank's year-end inflation forecast for this year is 36 percent and is 14 percent for 2025, Governor Fatih Karahan told a Thursday press conference in the capital, Ankara.

"At the end of May, we will enter a disinflation process where we will see a rapid decline in annual inflation," he said.

The bank predicts that average monthly inflation will fall below 2.5% for the year and around 1.5 percent in the last quarter of the year, he stressed.

The level of monetary tightness required for the disinflation process has been reached, Karahan said, underlining that the current policy rate level will be maintained as long as necessary.

The bank's policy rate is currently at 45 percent.

RelatedTürkiye unveils a visionary medium-term economic programme

'Capital inflows'

Since the last report last November, real and financial indicators confirmed that the bank's policies are right, the governor underlined. With positive developments, strong capital inflows were seen in the country, he said.

The bank will keep monetary tightening policies till it reaches the inflation target, Karahan noted.

"We will not allow any deterioration in the inflation outlook," he said, adding, "Our policies have begun to show their effects, inflation will decrease permanently, and price stability will be permanently achieved."

2023's year-end inflation was in line with the bank's forecasts, he stressed. The annual inflation rate in December was 64.77 percent.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us