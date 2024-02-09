TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Somalia sign defence and economic cooperation agreement
The agreement involves collaboration in combatting terrorism and cooperation in military and financial domains.
Yasar Guler welcomed his Somali counterpart Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur to Ankara as an official guest with a military ceremony. / Photo: AA
February 9, 2024

Türkiye and Somalia’s defence ministers have signed a defence and economic cooperation agreement to enhance bilateral relations and the stability of the region.

Yasar Guler welcomed his Somali counterpart Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur to Ankara as an official guest at a military ceremony on Thursday. Following bilateral talks, they presided over inter-delegation meetings.

During the meeting, exchanges of views on bilateral and regional defence and security issues took place, and a defence and economic cooperation framework agreement was signed between the two countries.

"Somalia is an important partner of Türkiye in Africa. We had a productive meeting with my counterpart. In our discussions, which took place in a very warm atmosphere and further strengthened our relations, we reiterated the importance we attach to Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Guler said after the meeting.

He also pointed to Somalia's success in forming a national army with the Somali Gorgor commandos which came together by training young people filled with patriotism and added that they had become an important role model in the African continent.

Nur said Somalia and Türkiye's relationship has strengthened since a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2011.

"In addition to the existing relations between our ministries, the agreement we signed today involves cooperation in the fight against terrorism and military-financial cooperation. We believe this agreement will also greatly contribute to Somalia," he added.

