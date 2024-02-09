The Israeli army's green light for a ground operation in Rafah, situated in the southern Gaza Strip, as per reports, signifies a notable escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The development arrives against a backdrop of escalating tensions, with dire warnings from Gazans and global entities like Amnesty International, who caution against the potential for widespread violence and the spectre of genocide.

Benjamin Netanyahu's directive to ready troops for operations in Rafah has further heightened apprehensions among the already-displaced populace, who find themselves on the precipice of yet another wave of potential military action.

Netanyahu has informed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that ground operations in Rafah may begin within 2 weeks, reports Israeli Channel 12.

A new battleground

While Rafah has thus far been spared a ground offensive, Netanyahu's recent statements have cast a shadow of uncertainty over its residents, who now grapple with the grim reality that their temporary sanctuary might soon become a battleground.

The overcrowded and makeshift nature of the camps in Rafah exacerbates the vulnerability of its inhabitants. With tens of thousands of tents hastily erected, often using scant materials like tarpaulin and metal poles, the city's landscape paints a picture of desperation and precarity.

Prospect of massacre

Should Israeli forces advance into Rafah, its residents fear the worst – the prospect of massacres and even genocide looms large, leaving families and countless others with a haunting sense of dread and uncertainty about their fate.

With more than half of Gaza's 2.4 million residents seeking refuge in Rafah, according to the United Nations, the city stands as a microcosm of the larger crisis gripping the region.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also sounded the alarm, warning of the catastrophic consequences that could result from an Israeli military push into Rafah.

As diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire continue, the plight of displaced Gazans remains precarious, with many feeling trapped and uncertain about their future.

The offensive on Rafah threatens to exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and also poses a formidable challenge to ongoing international efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.