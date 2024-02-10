Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced a disruption during her speech at Columbia University today, as protesters voiced their objections to her presence.

The incident unfolded on Friday during an event hosted by the university’s Institute of Global Politics and the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security, themed around "Preventing and Addressing Conflict-Related Sexual Violence."

"Free Palestine"

As Clinton approached the podium to deliver her opening remarks, a protester stood up, shouting, "You are a war criminal!"

He went on to highlight grievances against Clinton, citing the people of Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Palestine, and America, asserting that forgiveness would not be granted.

In response to the disturbance, the moderator swiftly joined the stage equipped with a microphone, attempting to drown out the protester's voice while additional personnel escorted the man out of the venue.

As he was being removed, the protester chanted, "Free Palestine."

With the disruption seemingly quelled, Clinton resumed her address, only to be faced with further interruptions from more protesters.

"Yelling doesn’t solve the problem," the former secretary of state remarked.