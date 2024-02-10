WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hillary Clinton's speech at Columbia University interrupted by protesters
The demonstrator left the former secretary of state Clinton stunned, citing the repercussions of her policies on the populations of Libya, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, while chanting, "Free Palestine."
Hillary Clinton's speech at Columbia University interrupted by protesters
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton  / Photo: AFP
February 10, 2024

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced a disruption during her speech at Columbia University today, as protesters voiced their objections to her presence.

The incident unfolded on Friday during an event hosted by the university’s Institute of Global Politics and the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security, themed around "Preventing and Addressing Conflict-Related Sexual Violence."

"Free Palestine"

As Clinton approached the podium to deliver her opening remarks, a protester stood up, shouting, "You are a war criminal!"

He went on to highlight grievances against Clinton, citing the people of Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Palestine, and America, asserting that forgiveness would not be granted.

In response to the disturbance, the moderator swiftly joined the stage equipped with a microphone, attempting to drown out the protester's voice while additional personnel escorted the man out of the venue.

As he was being removed, the protester chanted, "Free Palestine."

With the disruption seemingly quelled, Clinton resumed her address, only to be faced with further interruptions from more protesters.

"Yelling doesn’t solve the problem," the former secretary of state remarked.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us