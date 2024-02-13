WORLD
3 MIN READ
Calls to dismantle Palestinian refugee agency short-sighted: UNRWA chief
Nearly the entire population in Gaza now relies on UNRWA for basics including food, water and hygiene supplies.
Calls to dismantle Palestinian refugee agency short-sighted: UNRWA chief
Israeli authorities had repeatedly called for the agency to be dismantled.  / Photo: Reuters archive
February 13, 2024

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) has said that calls to dismantle it were short-sighted and that terminating its mandate would weaken the world's ability to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"I have talked to the member states about all these calls to have UNRWA dismantled, to be terminated. I have warned about the impact, I have said that these calls are short-sighted," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said after meeting member states at the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday.

Major donors have suspended funding after Israeli allegations that 12 of UNRWA's tens of thousands of Palestinian employees were 'suspected of involvement' in the Oct. 7 attacks.

Even before the allegations, Israeli authorities had repeatedly called for the agency to be dismantled, claiming it fosters anti-Israeli sentiment among its staff.

UNRWA strongly disputes this.

"There is absolutely no other UN agency or international NGOs which have been tasked over the last two decades to provide government-like services like education to hundreds of thousands of children," Lazzarini said.

RelatedUN funding cut: Is it part of Israel's grander plan to expel Palestinians?

'A tool for future'

Closing UNRWA would not just impact the current humanitarian crisis, he added. "If we want to give a chance to any future (post-conflict) transition to succeed, we need also to make sure that the international community has the tools, and one of the tools is UNRWA."

UNRWA was established in 1949 following the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, when 700,000 Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes by Zionist militants.

Nearly the entire population in Gaza now relies on UNRWA for basics including food, water and hygiene supplies.

Lazzarini expressed concern at a possible Israeli assault on Rafah in southern Gaza on the border with Egypt.

"The question is, where will the civilians go?" he said.

"There is absolutely no safe place in Rafah anymore. The fear is that the number of people killed and injured might again significantly increase."

RelatedIsrael’s targeting of UNRWA workers, an age-old pattern, explained
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us