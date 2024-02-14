WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden is the choice, but open to working with any US president — Putin
The Russian president expresses his favor for Biden, calling him, a "more experienced, predictable person, a politician of the old school".
Biden is the choice, but open to working with any US president — Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow, Russia. / Photo: Reuters
February 14, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he preferred Joe Biden to Donald Trump but was willing to work with any US president.

Putin was asked in a (Russian) broadcast on Wednesday who was "better for us" out of Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican.

Putin replied: "Biden. He is a more experienced, predictable person, a politician of the old school. But we will work with any US president who the American people have confidence in."

Trump maintains advantage

Recent polls reveal Biden grappling with an increasingly discontented US public and a challenging political landscape as he approaches the nine-month mark before his potential re-election bid.

In stark contrasts, GOP frontrunner Donald Trump outpaces Biden in major policy and personal assessments, with a notable lead of over 20 points on economic management.

Additionally, Trump maintains a significant advantage of more than 30 points on issues related to immigration and border control.

Trump also holds a 16-point lead over Biden in terms of perceived competence and effectiveness, a reversal from 2020 when Biden held a 9-point lead over Trump in this aspect before securing victory in the election.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us