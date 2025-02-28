WORLD
2 min read
Bangladesh students whose uprising ousted Hasina unveil new political party
Jatiya Nagarik Party — or National Citizen's Party — begins its journey in front of the National Parliament, joined by thousands of supporters.
Bangladesh students whose uprising ousted Hasina unveil new political party
Bangladeshi students were at the forefront of last year's protests that ousted then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. / Reuters
February 28, 2025

Bangladeshi students who played a key role in overthrowing the government last year have unveiled a new political party, the latest outfit to join the fray ahead of expected elections.

The party, announced on Friday, includes key organisers from the powerful Students Against Discrimination (SAD) group that spearheaded the uprising which ousted iron-fisted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

The new Jatiya Nagarik Party — or National Citizen's Party in English — kickstarted its journey in front of the National Parliament, joined by thousands of supporters who wore green-and-red bandanas, the colours of Bangladesh's national flag.

Nahid Islam, a former adviser to the interim government, is leading the new political party as the convener, while Akhtar Hossain will be the member secretary.

Nahid said the new party will be a "democratic, egalitarian, people's party".

"A Second Republic is now the need of the hour. And for this we need the constituent assembly election first," he said.

Akhtar Hossain said their party will strive to attain "social justice, and human dignity".

"The youth want a new constitution, and the context is now set," Akhtar said.

Hasina continues to be in India

Organisers also screened documentaries depicting the events that led to the end of Hasina's rule.

Among the attendees was Mohammad Shahin Alam, 37, who lost his teenage son during the mass uprising.

Alam said he hoped the new party would ensure "justice for the bereaved families".

Hasina, who remains in self-imposed exile in India, has defied an arrest warrant from Dhaka to face charges that include accusations of crimes against humanity. India has so far rebuffed Dhaka’s calls to extradite her to face trial.

Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Prize-winning microfinance pioneer who heads the caretaker government, has said that general elections will take place in late 2025 or early 2026.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Hasina's long-time opponent, is widely expected to dominate the elections.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us