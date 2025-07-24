First ground Israeli assault on Deir al Balah turns Gaza’s last refuge into a war zone
Israel is pushing into Deir al Balah — formerly a rare refuge in Gaza amid Israel’s genocidal assault on the enclave. Israeli air strikes, tanks and new evacuation orders are forcing tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee yet again.
First ground Israeli assault on Deir al Balah turns Gaza’s last refuge into a war zone / TRT World and Agencies
15 hours ago
As Israel shuts down aid routes, Gaza’s last “safe zones” are disappearing.