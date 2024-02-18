TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish wrestler Taha Akgul becomes European champion
The Turkish wrestler achieves his 4th consecutive and 11th overall European championship.
Turkish wrestler Taha Akgul becomes European champion
Taha Akgul competed against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili, defeating him 5-4 in the finals and claiming the gold medal. / Photo: AA
February 18, 2024

Turkish wrestler Taha Akgul has become the European champion at the European Wrestling Championships.

In the freestyle 125-kilo category at the European Wrestling Championships held in the capital of Romania, Bucharest, Taha Akgul competed against Georgia's Geno Petriashvili on Sunday, defeating him 5-4 in the finals and claiming the gold medal.

The Turkish wrestler achieved his 4th consecutive and 11th overall European championship, following gold medals in Warsaw 2021, Budapest 2022, and Zagreb 2023.

Akgul also won an Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Akgul first defeated Kamil Tomasz Kosciolek from Poland and Murazi Mchedlidze from Ukraine, advancing to the semi-finals.

Facing Giorgi Meshvildishvili from Azerbaijan in the semi-finals, Akgul secured a 10-0 victory and advanced to the finals.

RelatedTurkish weightlifter Cansu Bektas becomes European champion
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us