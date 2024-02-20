TÜRKİYE
Türkiye: Key partner for Western Balkans, says Bosnian FM
Elmedin Konakovic says that Ankara's relations with Western Balkan countries can assist in stabilising the region and its interactions with stakeholders in Bosnia and Herzegovina could contribute to the country's integration into NATO.
February 20, 2024

Türkiye is an important partner for the entire Western Balkans and especially for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bosnia and Herzegovina's foreign minister has said.

Speaking to AA on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference, Elmedin Konakovic expressed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish officials have been 'true friends' of his country."

He also expressed hope that Ankara's relations with stakeholders in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country comprising two entities—the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska—could aid in its integration into NATO.

Türkiye's role between Sarajevo and Belgrade

According to Konakovic, Türkiye's good relations with Serbia could also be of benefit to the Balkans region as Ankara plays a major role in relations between Sarajevo and Belgrade.

"I think that Türkiye's relations with the countries in the Western Balkans will be beneficial and can help stabilise all events in the region," he said.

Pointing to the long history of good relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said: "We see Türkiye not only as a partner but also as our friend."

