Thousands of people are expected to pour into Bangladesh's capital of Dhaka on Tuesday for the first anniversary of deadly protests that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to attend rallies, concerts, and prayer sessions.

The events will culminate in a declaration touted as a roadmap for democratic reform in the political journey from an uprising sparked by economic woes and repression to rule by an interim government led by Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus.

"Together, we will build a Bangladesh where tyranny will never rise again," Yunus said in a message to the nation a year after protests forced Hasina to flee to neighbouring India, as he paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

A peaceful, fair, and transparent election could be held early next year, Yunus said, pledging a return to full democratic rule at a time of mounting pressure for a swifter transition amid growing labour unrest.

"Fallen autocrats and their self-serving allies remain active," however, he added, urging unity to protect the gains of the uprising while his government holds reform talks with political parties and civil society.

His interim government had launched sweeping reforms, he added, while trials for those responsible for the "July killings" were progressing swiftly.