A German court will on Tuesday launch the trial of two suspected spies for China, one of whom worked as an assistant to the far-right lawmaker Maximilian Krah.

The German national, partially identified as Jian G., allegedly worked for Chinese intelligence from 2002, including while he was an aide to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) MEP Krah between 2019 and 2024.

Jian G. is accused by prosecutors in Dresden of using that position to pass on information about debates and decisions at the European Parliament, as well as some documents deemed highly sensitive.

He is also suspected of being the handler for a second alleged operative, Chinese national Yaqi X., who is accused of spying on elements of the German arms industry.

Jian G. is also suspected of gathering intelligence on leading AfD politicians and spying on Chinese dissidents in Germany.

This included posing as an opponent of the Chinese government on social media in order to gain contacts in the opposition scene.

The second defendant, Yaqi X., worked at a company which provided Leipzig airport with logistics services and is accused of helping Jian G. access information on flights and passengers.

The information she passed on focused on flights transporting defence equipment and "people with links to a German arms company".

According to German media reports, she particularly targeted arms giant Rheinmetall, which is involved in making Leopard tanks and which uses Leipzig airport for cargo flights.

Both defendants have been in detention since they were arrested last year.

The trial could be particularly embarrassing for the AfD if it leads to the information Jian G. collected on the party becoming public.

‘Hype’ against China