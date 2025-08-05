The Israeli Cabinet has approved a mechanism to allow what it called a “gradual and controlled” entry of goods into blockaded Gaza via the private sector.

“This aims to increase the volume of aid entering Gaza, while reducing reliance on aid collection by the UN and international organisations,” COGAT, the Israeli military agency that enforces the blockade on the enclave, said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said a limited number of local merchants were approved as part of the new mechanism.

The move comes amid a tight Israeli blockade that has left Gaza’s 2.4 million population on the verge of famine.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 180 people, including 93 children, have died from starvation and malnutrition since October 2023.

Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza said Monday that Israel had allowed in just 674 aid trucks since July 27 – only 14 percent of the enclave’s minimum daily requirement of 600 trucks.