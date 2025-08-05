WORLD
2 min read
Rwanda accepts up to 250 deportees from US under Trump's third-country plan
A Rwanda government spokesperson confirmed the details, but didn't immediately give a timeline for the deportations.
Rwanda accepts up to 250 deportees from US under Trump's third-country plan
(FILE PHOTO) Rwanda's government spokesperson Yolande Makolo during a news conference in Kigali, Rwanda. / Reuters
August 5, 2025

Rwanda agreed to accept up to 250 deportees from the United States under the Trump administration's expanding third-country deportation programme, its government said Tuesday.

The US is seeking more deals with African countries to take deportees under President Donald Trump’s plans to expel people who he says entered the US illegally and are “the worst of the worst”.

Rwanda government spokesperson Yolande Makolo confirmed the details in an email. She didn't immediately give a timeline for the deportations.

The US has already sent 13 immigrants to two other African nations, South Sudan and Eswatini. It has also deported hundreds of Venezuelans and others to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama.

The Trump administration described the eight men sent to South Sudan and the five men sent to Eswatini last month as dangerous criminals who had been convicted of crimes in the US. Both those countries have declined to give details of their deals with the US.

Recommended

Rwanda, an East African nation of around 15 million people, struck a deal in 2022 with the UK to accept migrants while their claims for asylum in Britain were being processed.

That contentious agreement was criticised by rights groups and others as being unethical and unworkable and was ultimately scrapped, with Britain's Supreme Court ruling in 2023 that it was unlawful.

Rwanda said in May it was in negotiations with the US over a deportation agreement.

RelatedTRT Global - UK's new Premier Starmer: Rwanda deportation policy 'dead and buried'
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
WhatsApp bans over 6.8M scam-linked accounts: Meta
South Korea’s former first lady apologises as criminal probe casts shadow over Yoon presidency
How Türkiye-Nigeria security ties help tackle terror and redefine engagement
By Charles Mgbolu, Abdulbaki Jari
Aselsan signs a record $1.3B in export contracts in the first half of the year
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us