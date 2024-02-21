As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, the consequences of the Biden administration's Gaza policy are becoming evident.

President Joe Biden made his first campaign stop this year in the state of Michigan earlier this month, meeting with members of the United Auto Workers union and patronising a Black-owned restaurant.

He purposefully refrained from engaging with the sizable Arab-American community in the state as he faced growing criticism from Arab-Americans and progressives due to his outspoken support for Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza since October 7.

But the visit did not pass without incident. When Biden made a stop at a restaurant in the city of Warren, protesters gathered and expressed their dissent, shouting "Shame on you!" "Genocide Joe" and "How many kids did you kill today?"

Some Arab American leaders in the state also declined an invitation to speak with his campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

However, journalist Osama Siblani met with her to express how Arab-Americans are disappointed with Biden's policy on the Gaza war.

"I told her that (members of) our community actually called me and asked me not to meet with her. I cannot not meet with her because I am a publisher of a newspaper,” Siblani told Anadolu.

Siblani is the publisher of The Arab American News, a weekly bilingual newspaper representing Arab-Americans published in Dearborn, Michigan.

"I looked at her and I said: ‘Listen, I and my community do not see Joe Biden as our president anymore. We see him as a war criminal, and therefore, we're not going to vote for (him).’”

"I told her bluntly that it's going to take a lot for this community to change its mind. I do not believe that the president is capable of taking all these steps between now and November for the community to change.”

However, Siblani said he told Rodriguez during the meeting that they encourage Biden to do two things right now.

The first thing is to call for a ceasefire and actively engage in enforcing it, emphasizing the need to halt the violence for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians, he said.

He said the second step involves addressing and rectifying the harm inflicted on the people of Gaza, who are currently enduring difficult conditions — living in the cold, sleeping in the mud, facing famine and hunger.

If this occurs, they can initiate a dialogue on the proposed future solution, which involves the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside the Israeli state, Siblani said.

"And I think that is something that we are able to discuss."

Michigan stands out as one of the key swing states leading up to November’s election, with at least 278,000 Arab Americans.

"There are at least 1 million American Muslim registered voters in our nation," Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the national deputy executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations ( CAIR), told Anadolu.

"That makes them a very important part of the outcome of elections, especially in key states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Florida, Arizona and other states that help decide the presidency," he said.

"Every election cycle, American Muslims do play a major role in our elections and can play a major role in the outcome of upcoming presidential elections."

Today, many Arab and Muslim voters are questioning their choice for president in the last election, specifically because of his no-matter-what support for Israel.

Biden's policy on the Gaza war might lead to a decrease a support, potentially jeopardising a state he won by a narrow margin of 150,000 votes in 2020, and which is home to an estimated 240,000 Muslims.

According to a survey published by NBC News, among likely Democratic voters in Michigan, 16 percent indicated they would vote for Biden if the election were held today.

About two-thirds of Arab and Muslim Democrats said they are now considering voting to replace Biden, and three-quarters expressed a willingness to vote for a third-party candidate.

“The Arab American community, Muslim community has grown substantially in Michigan, and now they are about like 5 percent of the votes that could really sway. If they go one way or the other, they can sway the election," Siblani said.

"I understand that in the United States, there is huge support for Israel. And there is a Jewish lobby in the United States that is very powerful.''

"But also in the United States is the president of the free world. As the leader of the free world, he should act accordingly," he added.

Mitchell believes that among many American Muslims, there is significant "disappointment" and "disbelief" regarding the war in Gaza and the support it receives from the US government.

"Obviously, every day, American Muslims wake up, and many of us look at our phones and we see images of children being pulled out of the rubble, hospitals being attacked, people dead and murdered and their bodies lying in the streets across Gaza."

"We are seeing all this happen with the support of the American government, with American taxpayer dollars," he said.

'Two bad choices'

The 2024 elections pose a unique dilemma for Muslim and Arab Americans.

The potential candidacy of former President Donald Trump for Republicans against Biden could further complicate the elections for them.

But with several court rulings pending on whether Trump will be knocked off the ballot, it’s safe to say that the next presidential term is fraught with uncertainty for many Arab Americans and the rest of the world.

Siblani stressed that Trump is "dangerous" to the US because he wants to "destroy" the institutions which contribute to the country's greatness.

"He wants to make America one of his corporations," he said.

"Biden is as dangerous to the world and to America because he's starting wars everywhere. And he is not capable of running the United States and being the leader of the free world for four more years," he added.

"We have two bad choices."