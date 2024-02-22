Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged G20 members to play a "more active" role in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan attended a session on Wednesday, on The Role of G20 in Ongoing International Tensions at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brazil, where he said the "brutality in Gaza should be stopped as soon as possible."

He encouraged the international community and the G20 to support a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, said sources.

'Global diplomacy is important'

On February 24, the third year of Russia's 'special military operation' in Ukraine will commence.

Hakan Fidan expressed Türkiye's hope that the involved parties will shift towards diplomacy to find a solution.

He also said Ankara will continue initiatives in that direction.

Moreover, the Turkish minister said the international community is facing many challenges brought on by technologies such as global inequality and injustice, economic vulnerabilities, environmental problems, and artificial intelligence.

He emphasised the importance of global diplomacy and the G20 developing joint initiatives in all crisis areas, according to sources.

Fidan invited all parties to work for global peace and security under the theme, "Highlighting Diplomacy in Preventing Crises" of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, to be held March 1-3.

Fidan meets Egyptian counterpart

The Turkish foreign minister also met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, and discussed the steps to further improve the bilateral relations under a joint declaration signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit to Egypt, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Gaza, and the measures to be taken to deliver more humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The sources said regional issues, including the process in Libya, were also on the agenda.

Shoukry will also attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to be held on March 1-3. He is expected to participate in the Gaza Panel at the forum, which will be held with the participation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Arab League Contact Group members.

Meeting with US counterpart Blinken

Since the start of Israel's aggression against Palestine, Turkish FM Hakan Fidan has several times met with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and exchanged views on the steps that could be taken to ensure a full ceasefire in Gaza.

The two foreign ministers also met in Brazil where Fidan reportedly urged Blinken to put pressure on Israel to stop bloodshed mainly in Gaza.

Diplomatic sources said that Fidan and Blinken also discussed the war in Ukraine, NATO's expansion process, peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and other regional issues.

According to the sources, the two men also spoke about the schedule of high-level visits to be made in the coming period.

Meetings with German and Bolivian counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held closed-door discussions with his German and Bolivian counterparts.

Fidan and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Germany, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan informed Baerbock of Türkiye 's views on concrete steps that can be taken to end "the brutality" in Gaza.

In a separate meeting, Fidan and his Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa Lunda agreed on further strengthening the relations between their countries, especially in the fields of defence industry, health and culture. They also discussed steps to increase bilateral trade.

Fidan and Lunda also discussed regional and global developments, including the tragedy in Gaza, according to the sources.

Additionally, efforts to establish a Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center in the Bolivian capital La Paz were evaluated.