Saturday, February 24, 2024

1751 GMT — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed Western leaders to Kiev to mark the second anniversary of Russia's "full-scale invasion", as Ukrainian forces run low on ammunition and weaponry and foreign aid hangs in the balance.

Zelenskyy posted a video from the Hostomel airfield together with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

More updates:👇

1728 GMT — 'Ukraine relying on G7 for timely military aid': Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told G7 leaders that Ukraine was counting on them to deliver timely military aid to help thwart Russian attacks.

Speaking to the G7 on the second anniversary of Russia's incursion, Zelenskyy said: "You know very well all we need to keep our sky protected, to strengthen our military on the land, and you know all we need to sustain and continue our success in the sea. And you know perfectly well that we need all this in time, and we count on you."

1648 GMT — Zelensky vows triumph over Russia on second war anniversary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised victory against Russia on the second anniversary of the conflict as his troops fight on despite a lack of Western aid and recent Russian gains.

"We will win," he said at a ceremony at Kiev's Gostomel airport, which was targeted by Russia in the first days of the all-out assault in 2022.

1634 GMT — Evacuations, retreat in east Ukraine on war anniversary

Explosions have echoed over the train station in east Ukraine the two-year anniversary of the conflict where children and a wheelchair-bound woman were loaded onto carriages heading for safety.

Russia's forces are gaining ground towards cities like the rail hub of Pokrovsk, throwing the future into doubt for Ukrainians already exhausted after two devastating years of war.

1542 GMT —Canada to provide $2.2B in Ukraine aid in 2024

Canada has said it would provide $2.2B in financial and military support for Ukraine this year as the two countries signed a security agreement.

"We will stand with Ukraine with whatever it takes, for as long as it takes," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was visiting Kiev on the second anniversary of the war, said in a statement announcing the funding.

Kiev also signed a bilateral security deal with Italy, Zelenskyy said, following similar deals struck with Britain, France, Germany and Denmark in recent weeks.

1532 GMT — Italian premier says ‘this land (Ukraine) is part of our home’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that they consider Ukraine a part of their own home and will defend it.

On the 2nd anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, Meloni visited Kiev with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

1059 GMT — Ukraine hits key Russian steel factory, causing massive fire

Ukrainian drones hit a major Russian steel factory overnight, causing a large fire, a Kiev source has said, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale military operation of Ukraine.

The governor of Russia's Lipetsk region identified the plant as one in the city of Lipetsk, some 400 km (250 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, that is responsible for about 18% of Russian steel output.

He said a fire caused by a drone strike had been extinguished at the plant, operated by Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk (NLMK), and there had been no casualties.

The Ukrainian source told Reuters the attack, a joint operation by GRU military intelligence and the SBU security service, had caused a major fire and staff had been evacuated.

More updates 👇

0946 GMT — Russia's ex-president calls for retaliation against Western sanctions

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, a leading hawk on the Ukraine offensive, has said Moscow will seek "revenge" for massive Western sanctions.

A day earlier, the US unveiled fresh sanctions on the eve of the second anniversary of Moscow's Ukraine campaign and after the death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The latest sanctions cover 500 targets, including the Mir credit card system, set up by Russia to avoid reliance on US-based networks, and key businesses.

"The reason (behind the sanctions) is clear: the worse it is for Russian citizens, the better it is for the Western world," Medvedev said on social media.

"We all just need to remember this and take revenge on them wherever possible. They are our enemies," he also added.

0931 GMT — Britain allocates $311M to boost Ukraine's defence

Britain announced a new £245 million ($311 million) defence package to help boost the production of "urgently needed artillery ammunition" for Ukraine, two years after war broke out with Russia.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said Ukraine's armed forces "against all odds" had recaptured large parts of the land seized by Russia in the 2022 assault.

"But they cannot win this fight without the support of the international community — and that's why we continue to do what it takes to ensure Ukraine can continue to fight towards victory," he added.

The new funding will be used to "procure and invigorate supply chains to produce urgently needed artillery ammunition to boost Ukraine's reserves," said the Ministry of Defence.

0702 GMT — Ankara to mediate Ukraine war for fair, lasting peace: Türkiye

Türkiye will continue its efforts for a “just and lasting solution” based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry has said.

“Türkiye’s efforts for a just and lasting solution based on Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue,” said a ministry on the second anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war.

“As the war in Ukraine leaves its second year behind, the devastating impact of the conflict on Ukraine is growing, and its negative regional and global consequences are deepening,” it said.

“The conditions conducive to revitalisation of the diplomatic process will eventually emerge. With this understanding, we offer constructive input to both sides,” the statement added.

0610 GMT — EU chief praises Ukrainian 'resistance' on war anniversary

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has praised Ukraine's "extraordinary resistance" as she arrived in Kiev to mark the second anniversary of the start of Russian aggression.

"In Kiev to mark the anniversary of the 2nd year of Russia’s war on Ukraine. And to celebrate the extraordinary resistance of the Ukrainian people," von der Leyen said on social media.

"More than ever, we stand firmly by Ukraine. Financially, economically, militarily and morally. Until the country is finally free."

0543 GMT — Russia's Shoigu visits forces in Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited Moscow's forces in occupied Ukraine, the Russian army said on the anniversary of the start of the Kremlin's offensive.

"Today, in terms of the ratio of forces, the advantage is on our side," he told troops at a command centre.

The army's statement said Shoigu was briefed that Russian forces were on the offensive after taking the industrial hub of Avdiivka.

0537 GMT — Western leaders in Kiev mark 2nd year of Ukraine, Russia war

Four Western leaders, including the prime ministers of Italy, Canada, and Belgium, arrived in Kiev to show solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's "special military operation".

Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Justin Trudeau, Belgium's Alexander De Croo and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, travelled to the Ukrainian capital together overnight by train from neighbouring Poland, the Italian government said in a statement.

Meloni was due to host a videoconference later in the day from Kiev that will involve leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, invited to join the discussion.

0300 GMT —Ukraine claims to have downed Russian command A-50 plane

Ukrainian forces downed a Russian early warning and control aircraft, the air force chief said — a major win for the country as its army fights to repel persistent Russian attacks along the front line as the war enters its third year.

Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk thanked Ukraine's military intelligence for helping down the Russian A-50 aircraft on Russia's military holiday Friday.

“Congratulations to the occupiers on the Defender of the Fatherland day,” Oleshchuk said on a sardonic note.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the United Nations Security Council on Friday afternoon in New York that as it was discussing the war, an air raid was taking place and a residential building in the southern port city of Odessa was hit.

He said two civilians were “heavily wounded” and taken to hospital.

0216 GMT — One dead after downed Russian drone hits Ukraine apartment

A Russian drone crashed into a residential building in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa late, killing one person and severely injuring at least three others, authorities have said.

Ukraine's military confirmed the drone was one of five it downed over the Odesa region amid a wave of nighttime aerial assaults.

"One of the downed drones crashed into a residential area of Odesa, causing destruction and a fire in an Odesa courtyard," defence officials posted on Telegram.

"Although the fire was quickly extinguished, one of the apartments was completely destroyed."

They added that the owner died but "rescuers managed to get his wife out of the rubble".

0012 GMT — France's support for Ukraine 'will not waver': Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin not to "count on any fatigue from Europeans" over the war in Ukraine, pledging that France's support for Kiev "will not waver".

"Battered and bruised, but still standing. Ukraine is fighting for itself, for its ideals, for our Europe. Our commitment at its side will not waver," he wrote in a message on X, marking the second anniversary of Russia's assault.

A separate statement from Macron's office touted the European Union's support for Kiev, including accepting refugees, offering civil and military aid, and levelling sanctions on Moscow.

"President Putin's Russia must not count on any fatigue from Europeans," the statement said. "The outcome of this war will be decisive for European interests, values and security."

0012 GMT — Ukraine supporters lay path to try to force US House vote on aid bill

US House of Representatives Democrats have begun laying the groundwork for a potential bid to sidestep Republican Speaker Mike Johnson and force a vote on a $95 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, House aides said.

Representative Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee, filed legislation on February 15 that could be used as a vehicle for a discharge petition, a rarely used procedural tool that eventually could force a vote on the bill if at least 218 House members — a majority of the chamber's 435 voting members - sign it.

Under House rules, Ukraine backers could begin collecting signatures for the petition around March 1.

House Democrats are also considering another, even rarer, process, known as defeating the previous question, in which Ukraine backers could take control of the House floor before certain votes.

The exact number needed is not certain, because it would require only a simple majority of members present and voting.

0010 GMT —UK to help replenish Ukraine's artillery with $311M package

Britain will spend $311 million over the next year to boost Ukraine's artillery ammunition reserves, the Defence Ministry has said on the second anniversary of Ukraine-Russia conflict.

"They cannot win this fight without the support of the international community – and that's why we continue to do what it takes to ensure Ukraine can continue to fight towards victory," British Defence Minister Grant Shapps said in a statement.

For our live updates from Friday, February 23, click here.