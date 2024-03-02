WORLD
Israeli bombing of displaced Palestinians in tents 'outrageous' — WHO chief
"Health workers and civilians are not a target and must be protected at all times," says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
An injured Palestinian child is brought to Kuwait Hospital for treatment following Israeli attacks near UAE Maternity Hospital in Rafah, Gaza on March 02, 2024. / Photo: AA
March 2, 2024

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern over the alleged Israeli bombing of tents housing displaced civilians in Rafah, southern Gaza resulting in casualties.

"Reports that tents sheltering displaced people in Rafah were bombed - reportedly killing 11 people and injuring 50, including children - are outrageous and unspeakable," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X on Saturday.

"Among those killed are two health workers. Health workers and civilians are #NotATarget, and must be protected at all times," he said, urging Israel for a cease-fire.

More than 1.4 million Palestinians displaced by Israel's offensive on Gaza are holed up in Rafah, seeking refuge from hostilities.

Planning an operation

Israel's reported plans for an offensive on the city have sounded international alarm bells, with many countries urging restraint or cancellation of it.

At least 30,320 people have been killed and 71,533 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry. About 1,200 people were killed in the initial attacks by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

​​​​​​​The United Nations says the shelters in Gaza are overflowing, and food and water running out. It has warned of a growing risk of famine.

