A powerful Haitian gang leader has warned that the current chaos engulfing the capital Port-au-Prince will lead to civil war and "genocide" unless Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.

"If Ariel Henry doesn't resign, if the international community continues to support him, we'll be heading straight for a civil war that will lead to genocide," Jimmy Cherisier, also known as "Barbecue," told reporters in the capital on Tuesday.

His warning came as Henry landed in Puerto Rico as he tried to return to his country where violent gang attacks have surged, officials said.

Henry was expected to travel to the Dominican Republic later to fly to Haiti, but the government of the Caribbean nation closed its air borders as gangs in Haiti continue to escalate their attacks on key targets such as prisons and the main international airport.

The embattled leader, who assumed power following the 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise, has been notably absent since the country's latest and most serious outbreak of violence started last week.

Henry has stayed silent as he crisscrosses the world, from South America to Africa, with no announced date of return.

Related What's happening in Haiti, the world’s first Black republic

Main airport closed

Meanwhile, powerful armed groups have seized on the power void.

They tried to take control of Haiti's main international airport on Monday and exchanged gunfire with police and soldiers. The explosion of violence also included a mass escape from the country's two biggest prisons.

Even a decree declaring a state of emergency and curfew to restore order lacked Henry's imprint. It was signed by his finance minister, who is serving as acting prime minister.

Gangs opened fired on police late Monday outside the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, where Henry would likely land should he return home.

An armoured truck could be seen on the tarmac shooting at gangs trying to enter the airport as scores of employees and other workers fled from whizzing bullets. The airport was closed when the attack occurred, with no planes operating and no passengers on site. It remained closed on Tuesday.

Police academy attacked

Schools and banks were also closed on Tuesday, and public transport ground to a standstill.

"Haiti is now under the control of the gangs. The government isn’t present," said Michel St-Louis, 40, standing in front of a burned-down police station in the capital. "I’m hoping they can keep Henry out so whoever takes power can restore order."

On Tuesday, the police academy in Haiti's capital came under attack by an armed gang in the wake of an assault on the airport and a deadly prison breakout.

The attack on the academy, where more than 800 cadets are training, was repelled after the arrival of reinforcements, said Lionel Lazarre of the Haitian police union.

Henry was last seen on Friday in Kenya on a mission to salvage a multinational security force the east African nation was set to lead under the auspices of the UN.

He left Haiti more than a week ago to attend a meeting of Caribbean leaders in Guyana, where a deadline was announced — by others, not Henry — to delay repeatedly postponed elections yet again.

The balloting was pushed back to mid-2025.

That announcement is what appears to have triggered the latest explosion of violence. It began with a direct challenge from Jimmy Cherizier who fashions himself as a Robin Hood crusader.

"With our guns and with the Haitian people, we will free the country," he said in a video message announcing the offensive.

He appeared to make good on that threat over the next few days as gangs launched attacks on the central bank, the airport, even the national soccer stadium.

Kenya peacekeeping mission

Last year, more than 8,400 people were reported killed, injured or kidnapped, more than double the number reported in 2022.

The UN estimates that nearly half of Haiti's 11 million people need humanitarian assistance, but this year's humanitarian appeal for $674 million has received just $17 million — about 2.5% of what's needed.

The recent surge in violence has renewed pressure on the US and other foreign powers to quickly deploy a security force to prevent further bloodshed.

The Biden administration has pledged funding and logistical support for any multinational force but has steadfastly refused to commit US troops.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said he was unaware of any discussion of a "formal UN peacekeeping mission" separate from the multinational security force the UN Security Council endorsed last year.

That force would involve 1,000 mostly Kenyan police officers instead of UN blue helmet peacekeepers.