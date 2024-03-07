TÜRKİYE
Ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza sails from southern Türkiye
Over 2,737 tonnes of aid depart from the Mersin province of Türkiye for the besieged Palestinian enclave in a collaborative effort led by the Turkish Red Crescent.
Türkiye has been working to support Palestine and has sent supplies in 12 planes and six ships. /Photo: AA / Others
March 7, 2024

In a collaborative effort led by the Turkish Red Crescent, another ship has departed from Türkiye's southern Mersin province, carrying 2,737 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the war-torn Gaza.

The supplies have included food packages, water, flour, clothing, hygiene products, tents, sleeping bags, blankets, shelter materials, and medical supplies.

Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meric Yilmaz stated that the aid would reach Egypt's Al Arish port in a ceremony held before the goods departed for Gaza on Thursday.

From there, it will be loaded onto trucks for its intended destination.

RelatedTurkish Red Crescent to send tonnes of aid to Gaza

Israel's war on Gaza

Türkiye has been working to support Palestine and has sent supplies in 12 planes and six ships. Israel launched a military offensive on Gaza after the October 7 Hamas operation.

It has killed more than 30,800 people in response to the incursion that is said to have claimed 1,200 lives.

The war has also led to mass displacement, destruction and food shortages in the besieged enclave.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which, in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
