Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna has called for tougher sanctions against Russia, saying the existing ones are hurting both Moscow and the Western allies of Kiev.

Asked by TRT World if the sanctions against Moscow are having the effect as originally desired by Ukraine's allies, Stefanishyna said the existing sanctions have been "rather painful, not only for Russia, but also for the allies who are applying them."

Stefanishyna was speaking at an event on Thursday organised by the US think-tank Carnegie Endowment that focused on evaluating the West's Ukraine strategy in 2024.

"That's why every wave of sanctions should be really blunt and also making sure it has a very targeted, bold effect to the Russian economy," she added.

"The personal sanctions should really hit on those who can make changes in the Russian federation," Stefanishyna said.

Citing different types of sanctions imposed on Russia, Stefanishyna emphasised the vitality of the Russian frozen assets around the world because "we already know Russia is extremely adjustable to those restrictions" due to self-isolation.

"They [Russia] have immunity against sanctions and freezing assets," she said. "But when these restrictions start to work for other layers of purposes, it's vital."

Stefanishyna insisted frozen Russian assets should be used for Ukraine's recovery.

"It's absolutely fair to build a proper ground for using Russian frozen assets to target it to the Reform Agenda, to target it to strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian administration, to target it to the military support, to target it to the Ukrainians who have been displaced to survive throughout the war," she said.

"But also to recover and restore the country [Ukraine], which has been destroyed by massive Russian military aggression," she said, adding this should be the priority for 2024.

Sanctions were one of the tools the West used against Russia after it sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022. But some experts and observers have argued that the sanctions against Russia may not be working as originally intended.

Aid stalled in US Congress

The situation has been looking grim for Ukraine in the war with Russia recently. With the recent loss of Avdiivka and the stalled US aid in the Congress, Kiev has been left with few options, with many arguing that Ukraine may fast become a lost cause.

But Stefanishyna said that US aid to Ukraine is vital to Washington's own credibility amid the delay in US Congress, as Republicans and Democrats spar on terms.

"The decision on military support for Ukraine is vital for the credibility of the United States as a major player in the global arena, and it's a major milestone for building a stronger European capacity," the deputy prime minister argued.

"This decision needs to be taken for this year."

With a possible rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, along with other elections in Europe in 2024, Stefanishyna said there is always anxiety and confidence is not always present, but "we have no other choice but to build relationships and bonds with everybody."

"We have pretty strong stand when it comes to European unity but we also have a strong stand when it comes to support from the American people, from the American Congress and from the American administration," she said.

"We still feel that it's a strong bond and support to Ukraine, but sometimes strategic support should be backed up by tactical decision and we really hope we to see that soon."

The US has been the biggest contributor to Ukraine since the war started in 2022, but the aid came to a halt after the US Congress failed to approve a package deal that includes both Ukraine aid and border policy changes.

Trump has urged Republican Congressmen not to approve the package ahead of the 2024 presidential election to avoid giving Biden any political wins.