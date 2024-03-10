TÜRKİYE
Türkiye proposes to kickstart peace process in Russia-Ukraine war: Pope
"I believe that those who see the situation, think about their people, and have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate are stronger,” Pope Francis says.
He emphasised the crucial need not to delay talks before the situation further deteriorates. / Photo: AA Archive
March 10, 2024

Türkiye has put forth a proposal to kickstart the peace process between Russia and Ukraine, Pope Francis has said.

He emphasised on Saturday the crucial need not to delay talks before the situation further deteriorates.

"I believe that those who see the situation, think about their people, and have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate are stronger,” he told Swiss media.

“Today, with the help of international powers, negotiation is possible. Negotiation is a courageous expression. When you are defeated, when you see things are not going well, you need to have the courage to negotiate. You hesitate, but how will this war end with how many deaths?

"We need to look for a country to mediate. Today, there are many countries willing to mediate in the war in Ukraine, for example. Türkiye made a proposal to initiate the process. Do not hesitate to negotiate before things get worse,” he said.

Francis, who said he talks with the Catholic community in Gaza that is under Israeli attack every day, noted that leaders tell him about their experiences and describe it as a war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
