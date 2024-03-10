WORLD
Sudan army general rules out Ramadan truce unless RSF leaves civilian sites
The statement follows an appeal by the United Nations Security Council's appeal for a respite during Ramadan, which begins this week.
The UN says nearly 25 million people — half Sudan's population— need aid, some 8 million have fled their homes and hunger is rising. / Photo: Reuters
March 10, 2024

There would be no truce in Sudan in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan unless the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group leaves the homes and sites of civilians, senior Sudanese armed forces General Yasser al Atta said.

The statement follows an appeal by the United Nations Security Council for a truce during Ramadan, which begins this week. The paramilitary RSF said it welcomed the ceasefire call.

Al Atta's statement, issued on the army's official Telegram channel, cited recent military advances by the army in Omdurman, part of Sudan's wider capital.

It said there could be no Ramadan ceasefire unless the RSF complied with a commitment made in May last year at Saudi and US-mediated talks in Jeddah to withdraw from civilian homes and public facilities.

It also said there should be no role for Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF leader commonly known as Hemetti, in Sudan's future politics or military.

RelatedMore than 13,000 people killed in Sudan conflict: UN

Dire need of humanitarian assistance

The war between Sudan's army and the RSF erupted in mid-April 2023 amid tensions over a plan for transition to civilian rule. The two factions staged a coup in 2021 that derailed a previous transition following the 2019 overthrow of former leader Omar al Bashir.

The army has been on the back foot militarily for much of the conflict. The RSF occupied large swathes of the capital in the first days of fighting.

The UN says nearly 25 million people — half Sudan's population— need aid, some 8 million have fled their homes and hunger is rising.

SOURCE:Reuters
