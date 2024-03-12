Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again reiterated his call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, saying it is the only way to pay debt to slain Palestinian children.

"We all owe a debt to the murdered Palestinian children, and this debt can only be paid through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state," President Erdogan on Tuesday told ambassadors in Ankara during an iftar, or the evening meal to break fast in the holy month of Ramadan.

The president said Türkiye will protect its Palestinian brothers, as it has done thus far, and will not back down.

"They cannot stop us from referring to the murderer as a murderer. Instead of attempting to conceal the truth of the genocide, Israeli leaders must answer for the babies who are killed in Gaza," he added.

Increasing aid to Gaza during Ramadan

Erdogan said in Ramadan Türkiye will continue to increase aid to Gaza through official institutions, municipalities, foundations and associations.

He urged for accountability, questioning why most of the hospitals in Gaza were rendered non-operational. He also expressed concern over the deaths of nearly 400 health workers, and attacks on places of worship and educational institutions in the Palestinian territory.

Erdogan said the ICJ's provisional measures were not deterring Israel, and emphasised the urgent need for accountability and justice.

"Israel, ignoring everyone, shamelessly continues its war crimes and has become audacious enough to even threaten countries calling for an immediate ceasefire," he added.

He said Israel was pampered for decades and left unpunished for its massacres, land seizures and thefts, the price of which is being paid by the Palestinians.

"The cost of losing trust in international institutions will manifest in more terrorism and instability in the coming years for all of us. Sadly, it is the ambivalent policies of those providing unconditional military and diplomatic support to Israel that embolden [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu and his accomplices," the Turkish president said.

Mass destruction of Gaza

More than 31,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the October 7, 2023 Hamas incursion, which killed 1,200 people and took around 250 as hostages.​​​​​​​

The military onslaught has led to mass destruction, displacement and shortages of necessities in the besieged territory, with children also dying of malnutrition and dehydration.

Israel also stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Ukraine peace efforts

President Erdogan also highlighted Türkiye's efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, locked in the current conflict for over two years.

He emphasised Türkiye's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, cautioning that peace plans excluding Russia would not yield results.

He mentioned ongoing dialogue with both countries in the Black Sea, and recent meetings with the leaders.

"We believe that any steps that will escalate conflicts in the region and cause them to spread to NATO must be avoided," Erdogan said, reiterating Türkiye's commitment to peace efforts.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has time and again called on Kiev and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations.

Turkish peace efforts were fruitful with some significant results, such as the landmark grain deal in July 2022, and the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow did not extend the deal after July 2023 citing restrictions on Russian grain exports.

Last week Erdogan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul, and plans for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Newly appointed ambassadors

Before the iftar dinner, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received letters of credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of five countries.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan separately welcomed Blerta Kadzadej of Albania, Henry S. Bensurto of the Philippines, Theodoros Bizakis of Greece, Didace NTureka of Burundi and Jeong Yeon-doo of the Republic of Korea.

After the credentials were presented, Erdogan separately met with the new envoys.