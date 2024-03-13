Al Hilal have broken the world record for the most consecutive wins in football history after beating rivals Al-Ittihad in the Asian Champions League.

Playing at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Jorge Jesus' side defeated Al Ittihad 2-0 on Tuesday to surpass Wales club The New Saints in the 2016-17 season with 28 wins.

The former Fenerbahce coach returned to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal last year.

The 69-year-old Portuguese manager was the head coach for Al Hilal between July 2018 and January 2019 and won the Saudi Super Cup.

"Everyone at Al Hilal is delighted to achieve world football history by winning 28 consecutive matches," said manager Jorge Jesus.

"As I have said throughout this period, however, records do not matter as much as trophies," he added.

"It is up to everyone at Al Hilal to ensure that we close out the season as Saudi League champions and meet our targets in the cup competitions. Only then can we truly celebrate."

Longest winning streaks in football

Riyadh-based Al Hilal is already the most successful team in AFC Champions League history, with four titles.

The list of longest winning streaks also includes The Netherlands' Ajax with 26 wins in 1971-72, Ajax again with 25 in 1994-95, Brazil's Coritiba with 24 wins in 2011, and Germany's Bayern Munich with 23 in 2019-20.

Saudi Arabia has gained a lot of traction in football after signing big names such as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Brazil's Neymar, France's Karim Benzema, Senegal's Sadio Mane, and Algeria's Riyadh Mahrez.