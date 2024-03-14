The US military has dispatched additional military reinforcements to its bases in eastern Syria’s provinces of Al Hasakah and Deir Ezzor, according to local sources.

A convoy of US forces entered Al Hasakah overnight through Al Waleed border crossing between Iraq and Syria, the sources said on Thursday.

The convoy, consisting of 40 vehicles, including five Bradley fighting vehicles, reached US bases in areas under the occupation of the PKK/YPG in rural Deir Ezzor, including the Omar oil fields, the sources said.

US' support for PKK/YPG

The US had dispatched four convoys of military reinforcements to its bases in Al Hasakah and Deir Ezzor in January and February.

Since 2015, US forces in Syria have trained thousands of YPG/PKK terrorists in their military bases in the region under the pretext of combating DAESH terrorism.

The US has also provided YPG/PKK terrorists with huge amounts of weapons and combat equipment.

In October 2019, during Türkiye’s cross-border anti-terror push Operation Peace Spring, the US forces withdrew from the area to reinforce their presence around oil wells in northeastern Syria.