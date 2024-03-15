WORLD
Israel's Netanyahu approves Rafah offensive plan despite int'l outcry
Several countries have warned Israel against carrying out a military operation in Rafah, which houses more than 1.4 million Palestinians.
Meanwhile, an Israeli delegation will travel to Doha after the Israeli cabinet discussed Hamas' latest ceasefire proposal. / Photo: AFP
March 15, 2024

Israel has approved plans for military operation in Rafah in southern Gaza.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu approved Friday plans for a military operation in Rafah, and the army is operationally preparing for it and for the evacuation of residents," Netanyahu's office said in a statement without providing further details.

Several countries have warned Israel against carrying out a military operation in Rafah, which houses more than 1.4 million Palestinians, according to international reports.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border incursion led by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli allegations.

At least 31,490 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,439 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Doha talks

Following the Israeli Cabinet's deliberation on Hamas' ceasefire proposal, Tel Aviv has announced sending a delegation to Doha, Qatar's capital, to speak with officials as the kingdom is serving as intermediaries.

An Israeli delegation will travel to Doha, said a statement released by the prime minister's office after the cabinet discussed Hamas' ceasefire proposal.

Late on Thursday, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas presented Qatari and Egyptian mediators with its comprehensive vision for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal with Israel.

In a statement, Hamas said its stance involves a ceasefire in Gaza, the delivery of aid, the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, and the Israeli army’s withdrawal from Gaza.

It added that it also included a prisoner swap deal with Israel.

