The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) hosted "A Night of Palestine in Ramadan," dedicated to raising awareness about the ongoing struggles of the Palestinian people amid Israeli aggression.

TRT's Director-General, Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, spoke passionately, stating, "Sooner or later, Israel will realise that its existence cannot be sustained through the bloodshed of innocent children."

"As we observe Ramadan, our hearts go out to our Palestinian brothers and sisters enduring immense suffering," Sobaci said at the event held at the TRT Ulus Campus in Istanbul.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with those in Gaza, Rafah, and the West Bank, reaffirming that they are not alone in their struggle."

Palestine’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Dr. Faed Mustafa, emphasised the dire situation in Gaza, stating, "We are talking about destruction exceeding 70 percent of the land in Gaza. Destruction affected everything in Gaza, including hospitals, universities, schools, mosques, and churches. They left nothing in Gaza."

Mustafa further highlighted the toll of the Israeli military offensive, which has resulted in nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, being killed, and more than 74,000 injured. The blockade of food, clean water, and medicine has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement.

During the event, five documentaries were screened, including "Digital Occupation," "Zionism: Manufacturing A State," and "Rafah: An Unsafe Haven," which provided insights into the multifaceted challenges faced by Palestinians. These documentaries shed light on the impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on various aspects of Palestinian life, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The event also featured video trailers for upcoming documentaries, further highlighting the ongoing struggles of the Palestinian people. Through these screenings, TRT aimed to raise awareness about the plight of Palestinians and to call for international support to end the suffering and oppression they endure.

The event concluded with a message of hope, as participants reaffirmed their commitment to standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people and supporting their aspirations for freedom, justice, and peace.