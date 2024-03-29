Friday, March 29, 2024

1547 GMT — The UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestine Territories Francesca Albanese has said efforts should be made to stop the "ongoing genocide" in Palestine.

Thanking those who stood up against pro-Israeli figures and institutions, she said on X: “Let's stay focused on Palestine, the Palestinians, and let's make sure we stop the ongoing genocide.”

Since the Israeli attacks on Gaza started on October 7, 2023, Albanese called for an immediate ceasefire and warned that Palestinians in Gaza were at risk of "mass ethnic cleansing."

1751 GMT — Israel rejects UN report on imminent Gaza famine

Israel has refuted a UN-backed report that warned of imminent famine in Gaza, alleging the assessment contained inaccuracies and questionable sources.

The analysis released last week fuelled international concern by saying half of the population in Gaza is feeling "catastrophic" hunger and projecting a possible famine in the territory's north.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) partnership estimated that 1.1 million people, about half the population, according to UN figures were facing dire conditions.

1750 GMT —Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim attacks on Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Hamas's military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the Islamic Jihad Movement's Saraya al-Quds have said that they targeted Israeli army vehicles and soldiers in Gaza.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its fighters targeted a group of Israel soldiers holed up inside a house in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, west of Khan Yunis city, in southern Gaza, "with an anti-fortification TBG shell".

The attack caused "casualties among the Israeli group, including fatalities and injuries," it added, noting that it had observed "an Israeli helicopter landing to evacuate them."

1740 GMT — US conducts humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has conducted another round of airdrop of humanitarian assistance into northern Gaza to provide relief to civilians affected by the ongoing war.

"The joint operation included two C-17 U.S. Air Force aircraft, and US Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of US humanitarian assistance supplies," CENTCOM said on X.

The planes dropped over 46,000 US meal equivalents into northern Gaza, it added.

1706 GMT — Houthi-led pro-Palestine rallies sweep Yemen in solidarity with Gaza

The Yemeni Houthi group has organised rallies in solidarity with Gaza across most of the provinces under its control in Yemen.

The largest demonstration in support of Palestine occurred in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, which is under the group's administration, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered in al-Sabeen Square in Sanaa in response to the Houthi group's call, where they waved both Yemeni and Palestinian flags, along with banners denouncing the Israeli war on Gaza.

1647 GMT — Belgium must recall ambassador to Israel, says former defence chief

A former Belgium defence minister has urged the country's government to recall its ambassador in Israel and summon the Israeli ambassador in Brussels over its continued offensive in Gaza, local media reported.

Andre Flahaut called on the Belgian government to undertake measures with Israel's "non-compliance with international law," referring to its continued attacks on the Palestinian enclave despite a UN Security Council resolution on Monday demanding an immediate ceasefire.

1521 GMT — Committee to Protect Journalists urges UN to probe detention of Palestinian journalists by Israel

The Committee to Protect Journalists has urged the UN to launch an investigation into Israel's imprisonment of Palestinian journalists.

“Israel is utilising administrative detention to detain a record number of Palestinian journalists without charge during the Israel-Gaza war,” according to an urgent appeal submitted by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention on March 25, 2024.

In a press release, the committee added that the appeal urges the Working Group to examine the situations of journalists Moath Amarneh, Mohammad Badr, and Ameer Abu Iram, all of whom have been held in Israeli custody without formal charges since October 7.

1447 GMT — Famine is 'quite possibly' in some areas of northern Gaza, US official says

Famine is quite possibly present in parts of northern Gaza, a senior US State Department official has said, adding that a scarcity of trucks was an obstacle to getting more aid into the Palestinian enclave under Israeli siege.

"While we can say with confidence that famine is a significant risk in the south and centre but not present, in the north, it is both a risk and quite possibly is present in at least some areas," the official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

1424 GMT — Israeli war on Gaza kills 171 UN refugee agency employees

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has said that 171 of its employees have been killed during the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to a report released by the UN agency: "As of 25 March, the total number of UNRWA colleagues killed since the beginning of hostilities is 171."

Throughout the war waged by Israel, multiple UNRWA facilities across the enclave have been targeted.

The most recent incident took place on March 14, when a food aid distribution centre in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza became the target of an Israeli attack, resulting in the loss of eight lives.

1324 GMT — UNRWA urges Israel to comply with ICJ order to avert famine in Gaza

UNRWA has hailed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for ordering Israel to take measures “without delay” to ensure “the unhindered provision” of basic services and humanitarian aid.

"The renewed binding order from the ICJ yesterday is a stark reminder that the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza is manmade and worsening," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.

1300 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu approves Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha, Cairo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to send delegations to Egypt and Qatar, where negotiators have been trying to secure a Gaza ceasefire deal, his office said.

Netanyahu's office said he spoke with the heads of Israeli intelligence agencies Shin Bet and Mossad and "approved that delegations on their behalf go in the coming days to Doha and Cairo," with a mandate to push forward with negotiations.

1157 GMT — Six more Hezbollah members killed in clashes with Israeli army

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that six of its fighters were killed in cross-border clashes with Israeli forces.

The number of Hezbollah members killed in clashes with Israeli forces since October 8 has risen to 261, according to an Anadolu Agency tally.

Earlier, in separate statements, Hezbollah said it targeted twice the Zabdine barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms with rockets.

1151 GMT — 125,000 Palestinians attend Friday prayer at al-Aqsa despite Israeli restrictions

Around 125,000 Palestinian worshipers have performed the third Friday prayer of the holy month of Ramadan at al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions, an official said.

Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib, the director-general of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, told Anadolu Agency that the number is considered lower than usual for this time of Ramadan, as the number was estimated to be around 250,000 on the same day last year.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of al-Aqsa Mosque.

1129 GMT —France pledges at least $32.3M to UNRWA in 2024

France will provide at least $32.3M to UNRWA in 2024, the French Foreign Ministry has said.

Early this year in January, a group of countries, including the US and the UK, decided to halt the funding to the UN agency over Israeli allegations that some of its members were involved in the October 7 attacks.

Some of them, such as Australia, Canada, Sweden, and Iceland have since resumed the funding.

“In 2024, France will contribute to UNRWA’s actions with more than $32.3M,” French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine told a news conference.

1057 GMT — Israeli drone strikes on sports club, Industrial zone kill more than a dozen Palestinians

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone attack targeting a sports club in Gaza City.

“Ten Palestinian citizens were killed and 30 others sustained injuries in an Israeli shelling that targeted the premises of the al Shujaiya Sports Club, located east of Gaza City,” the official Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported.

In a separate attack, at least five Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Gaza Industrial Zone, east of the Gaza City.

Israeli forces also bombed with artillery the southwestern areas of the city of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, the agency added.

0959 GMT — Italy, UAE aim to jointly address political and humanitarian crises in Middle East

Italy and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aim to jointly resolve political and humanitarian crises in the Middle East, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

Mentioning the situation in the Middle East, he said: "Rome and Abu Dhabi are at the forefront of humanitarian intervention in Gaza to address the urgent needs of civilians."

Tajani addressed navigation security in the Red Sea where Yemen's Houthis have attacked Israeli-linked ships since November, saying: "We closely monitor developments in the Red Sea with the UAE. Ensuring navigation security is in everyone's interest."

0941 GMT — One killed in Israeli drone strike on car in southern Lebanon

One person was killed in an Israeli drone attack on a car in the town of Bazouriyeh, Tyre district of southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The targeted vehicle was engulfed by fire, and the body was removed by the Islamic Risala Scout Association, the agency said, adding that the presence of a second person was being verified.

0929 GMT — Israel bars access to al-Aqsa Mosque for 3rd Friday of Ramadan

Israeli authorities barred Palestinians from the West Bank from entering the al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem for the third consecutive Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Israeli army deployed its forces at the crossings leading to Jerusalem, scrutinising the identities of Palestinians and denying entry to some of them, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The Qalandia crossing in northern Jerusalem and the Checkpoint “300” in the south of the city witnessed active movement at the entry gates from the West Bank toward Jerusalem.

The army added that only men over the age of 55, women over the age of 50, and children under the age of 10 will be allowed into Jerusalem.

The new measures do not include residents of Gaza, where Israeli authorities prohibit their entry into Jerusalem except with special permits.

0905 GMT — 71 more Palestinians killed in Gaza, death toll climbs to 32,623

At least 71 more Palestinians were killed and 112 others injured over the last 24 hours, as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza, the territory's Health Ministry said.

“The Israeli occupation (forces) committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 71 martyrs and 112 injured during the past 24 hours,” a ministry statement said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on Gaza, where at least 32,623 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 75,092 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

0415 GMT — US seeks probe into video of Israeli army burying people alive

The US said that it is deeply disturbed by the “alarming” contents of a video showing Israeli forces shooting two apparently unarmed Palestinians and burying them with a wheel loader and called for an investigation.

When asked about the video, a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu they were not able to independently verify the footage, adding they would urgently seek more information from the Israeli government.

"We expect this incident to be thoroughly investigated and, if appropriate, seek accountability," the spokesperson said.

"Moreover, we have been clear that Israel has an obligation to investigate credible allegations of law of war violations, ensure appropriate accountability, and institute measures to prevent any violations from recurring," the spokesperson added.

The video, aired by Al Jazeera Arabic, shows the victims walking in an open area along the Gazan coast waving a white fabric — the international sign for surrender.

0217 GMT — Yemen's Houthis targeted 86 ships since start of Gaza war

Yemen’s Houthi group said that they have attacked 86 vessels in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean linked to Israel, the US and the UK since Israel's war on Gaza started last October.

In a speech on Al Masirah TV, Houthi leader Abdulmalik Al Houthi said the Yemeni Navy, which is aligned with the group, noted that it targeted nine ships this week.

Al Houthi said that in the 10 operations conducted throughout the week, they used 37 ballistic missiles and drones, adding the group also carried out missile strikes on several targets in the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

Emphasising the significant decrease in Israel's navigation in the Red Sea, he warned that operations will continue if attacks on Gaza persist.

0322 GMT — Jordan welcomes additional measures by world court in genocide case against Israel

Jordan welcomed a decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order additional provisional measures including the “unhindered provision” of aid to Gaza in the ongoing genocide case against Israel at South Africa's request.

In a statement cited by the official Petra news agency, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry emphasised the significance of carrying out the ICJ’s ruling, which demands that Israel cease its genocide in Gaza and allow unhindered humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

The statement emphasised the necessity to cooperate with the UN on the entry of humanitarian aid, which would help put an end to Israel's atrocities against the Palestinian people and an end to the hunger and unparalleled humanitarian tragedy.

The Foreign Ministry also stressed the importance of "a firm international stand" to stop the ongoing war on Gaza and to compel Israel to stop its policy of starvation against Palestinians in Gaza.

"The catastrophic living conditions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have deteriorated further," said the ICJ order, referring to the change in the situation since its interim ruling on January 26.

0340 GMT — Japan to resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency

Japan is preparing to resume funding to UNRWA, which coordinates nearly all aid to Gaza, the government said.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met UNRWA chief Lazzarini in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss measures taken by the agency to strengthen governance and transparency.

"Japan and the UNRWA confirmed that they will advance final coordination about necessary efforts to resume Japan's contribution," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japanese media reports said the resumption of funding, which was suspended in January, was expected to come in the first half of April.

0439 GMT — Pro-Palestine protesters denounce Biden outside fundraiser venue in New York

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters converged on Radio City Music Hall in New York City during a fundraising event Thursday for US President Joe Biden ahead of November’s presidential elections.

The demonstrators, protesting Israel's continued killing of civilians in Gaza and the US's failure to support a lasting ceasefire in the region, chanted slogans including “Genocide Joe has got to go!" and "Free, Free Palestine."

Many of the protesters waved Palestinian flags, and others held signs denouncing Biden and the Democratic Party as “war criminals.”

They also called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, urging Democratic voters in New York, where primary elections are ongoing in the context of the 2024 presidential race, to protest by casting blank votes at the ballot box.

1930 GMT — Netanyahu seeks delay in ultra-Orthodox conscription row

Israel's hawkish PM Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the top court for a new delay on compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews, an issue that has put his ruling coalition at risk.

While the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to Netanyahu's request, it ruled separately that state subsidies for military-age ultra-Orthodox men studying in seminaries rather than serving in uniform be suspended as of Monday.

The two ultra-Orthodox parties in Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition, United Torah Judaism and Shas, denounced the ruling as a "mark of Cain." They vowed to fight for what they deemed their constituents' "right" to stay in seminaries — but stopped short of threatening to walk out of the government.

2028 GMT — Israel bombs home in Rafah, killing 12 Palestinians in Gaza city

Israel has killed at least 12 Palestinians in a strike targeting a house in besieged Gaza's Rafah city, health officials told the Reuters news agency.

Two children and four women were among the dead pulled from the rubble, said Dr. Saleh al-Hams, the head of the nursing department at the European Hospital.

Eight of the bodies, including two mangled and unidentifiable corpses, were transferred to the European Hospital. The rest of the remains were taken to Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital, according to hospital records. After almost six months of war, about a dozen of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are only partially functioning.

Israel has vowed to launch a ground invasion of Rafah, claiming the city on the border with Egypt is the last remaining Hamas stronghold in Gaza. Israeli militry has continued to bombard areas where they told civilians to take shelter — including Rafah.

Over half of Gaza's population has sought refuge in Rafah, many in makeshift tent camps, United Nations shelters and crowded apartments.

