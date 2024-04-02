Türkiye extends its deepest condolences to the families of World Central Kitchen aid workers and condemns this brutal attack, the Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Citizens from Australia, Britain, and Poland were among seven people working for celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Monday.

In an X post on Tuesday, Fahrettin Altun said, "Yet another Israeli attack killed international aid workers who were trying to alleviate the human suffering in Gaza."

"Grave human rights violations, which have left a deep imprint in our collective memory, must stop. Israel should be held accountable for its war crimes," Altun said.

"Humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip, where food is being used as a weapon of war, is urgent to prevent the looming famine in Gaza. The works of humanitarian workers in Gaza reflect the resilience of human conscience in the face of Israel’s atrocities and they will always be remembered."

Footage has surfaced depicting the bodies, some clad in protective gear bearing the charity's logo, at a hospital located in the central Gaza town of Deir al Balah.

Among those tragically killed are three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American Canadian dual citizen, and a Palestinian, as confirmed by hospital records.

Related World Central Kitchen confirms Israel killed foreign aid workers

Israel's aggression against Palestine

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since the October 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, which killed some 1,200 people.

More than 32,900 Palestinians have since been killed by Israeli forces, and 75,500 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war, now in its 179th day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

In comparison, 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

World Central Kitchen (WCK)

Established in 2010, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is a renowned humanitarian organisation that swiftly delivers freshly prepared meals to individuals facing crises worldwide.

Their mission encompasses aiding those affected by natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes and those enduring the hardships of conflicts. WCK's scope of assistance extends beyond disaster relief.

Their mission encompasses aiding those affected by natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes and those enduring the hardships of conflicts. WCK's scope of assistance extends beyond disaster relief.

Chef Jose Andres, the founder of WCK (World Central Kitchen), has underscored the urgency of immediate action and extended his condolences regarding the recent incident through his X social media account on April 1st.

"The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing," the chef continued. "It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon. No more innocent lives lost. Peace starts with our shared humanity. It needs to start now."

Andrés had previously used his platform on social media to call for a ceasefire on December 10th, urging an "end to hostilities."

He is regarded as one of the most influential voices within the global food community advocating for such actions.