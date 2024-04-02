TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
More than two dozen killed as fire rips through Istanbul building
The city governor's office says the fire erupted during renovation works at an entertainment centre located on the lower floors of a 16-storey building.
More than two dozen killed as fire rips through Istanbul building
The fire was swiftly brought under control by the efforts of 31 fire brigade vehicles and 86 personnel. / Photo: AA
April 2, 2024

The death toll has risen to 29 at a nightclub in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul after a fire broke out during renovation work in the venue.

Casualties occurred among construction workers at the nightclub where the blaze broke out on the minus-first and -second floors of a 16-storey building in the Besiktas district of the city, the Istanbul Governorship announced in an official statement on Tuesday.

The specific cause of the fire remains unknown, but the statement said it originated from the renovation work.

Upon receiving the alert, firefighters, medical teams, and police swiftly arrived at the scene, with law enforcement securing the area.

Firefighters, with 31 vehicles and 86 personnel, quickly extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control.

"Efforts by rescue teams are ongoing at the site of the incident," the statement added.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun conveyed his condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the fire and wished a speedy recovery to injured citizens on X.

Altun said President Erdogan is closely monitoring all developments surrounding this tragic incident, receiving all updates from the ministries and the Istanbul Governor's Office.

A full investigation has been launched into the incident, all aspects of the fire will be examined, he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us