WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuelan president accuses US of interfering in upcoming elections
Maduro said five plots against his government had been thwarted so far this year.
Venezuelan president accuses US of interfering in upcoming elections
Maduro claimed Venezuela's electoral system is the "most reliable" globally. / Photo: AA
April 3, 2024

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that the US is trying to "cast a shadow over" an upcoming presidential election in the Latin American country slated for July 28.

"The circus has begun, the campaign has begun. Nerves are tense in Washington, as are those of the oligarchy," Maduro said in a weekly news conference.

Maduro claimed Venezuela's electoral system is the "most reliable" globally.

He stated: "The US is trying to cast a shadow over our election campaign. Venezuela is implementing a transparent and auditable election policy, while the US is attempting to discredit it."

Maduro said five plots against his government had been thwarted so far this year, accusing high-ranking officials from the administrations of former Colombian Presidents Alvaro Uribe and Ivan Duque of involvement in these plots.

On the rejection of presidential candidacy applications by opposition figures Maria Corina Machado and Corina Yoris by the National Electoral Council, Maduro said he was not involved in that decision.

Maduro was officially nominated by his party for the third time to run for president in the upcoming polls.

RelatedWho is Nicolas Maduro? A profile of Venezuela's embattled president
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us