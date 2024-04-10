TÜRKİYE
In photos: Türkiye celebrates Eid al Fitr
Muslims in Türkiye welcome Eid al Fitr, gathering to perform their prayers as the fasting month of Ramadan has ended for Muslims across the world.
People perform their eid prayers at Ayasofya Grand Mosque in Istanbul. /Photo: AA / Others
April 10, 2024

Muslims all around the world are celebrating Eid al Fitr, which heralds the completion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in which faithful around the world fast for a month.

The day is marked with a special morning prayer, visits to family and friends, celebratory feasts, and the distributing of gifts to children and loved ones.

People came to the mosques in Türkiye early in the morning to welcome Eid al Fitr with prayers.

The historical mosques of Ayasofya, Suleymaniye, and Sultanahmet in Istanbul were filled with local people and foreign tourists on the day.

Here's a pictorial look at the Eid al Fitr in Türkiye.

Eid al Fitr, which translates as 'festival of breaking the fast', marks the end of the fasting month, which lasts between 29 or 30 days.

Eid is announced at the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar called Shawwal, which follows the month of Ramadan. The sighting of the moon is therefore important in announcing the start of a new lunar month.

Each year, Ramadan starts roughly ten days earlier because the lunar year is shorter than the solar year.

The Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammed, who Muslims consider the final Prophet and who they honour by adding the term 'peace be upon him’ in the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims celebrate Eid to show thankfulness to Allah for allowing them to finish and be able to fulfil their obligation by fasting, completing good deeds in the month that Muslims consider as being better than 1,000 months.

Muslims typically use the occasion to reaffirm family and community bonds.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
