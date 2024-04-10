WORLD
Elon Musk to meet Modi in India to announce Tesla investment plans: sources
The billionaire Tesla chief will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the week of April 22 in New Delhi, and will separately make an announcement about his India plans, two sources say.
The Tesla CEO will be accompanied by other executives during his visit, said the first source. / Photo: Reuters
April 10, 2024

Tesla chief Elon Musk will visit India this month to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to make an announcement on plans to invest and open a new factory in the country, two sources with direct knowledge have said.

The billionaire will meet Modi in the week of April 22 in New Delhi, and will separately make an announcement about his India plans, said the two sources on Wednesday, who declined to be named as the trip details are confidential.

The Tesla CEO will be accompanied by other executives during his visit, said the first source.

Modi's office and Tesla did not respond to requests for comment. Musk's final India trip agenda could still change.

Musk and Modi last met in New York in June, and Tesla for months lobbied India to lower import taxes on electric vehicles while it weighed up a factory there.

'India should have electric cars'

India last month unveiled a new EV policy lowering import taxes to 15 percent from 100 percent on some models if a manufacturer invests at least $500 million and sets up a factory too.

Reuters has previously reported that Tesla officials are expected to visit India this month to look at sites for a manufacturing plant that would require an investment of about $2 billion.

Tesla has also begun production of right-hand drive cars at its German plant for export to India later this year, sources have said.

Musk said this week on X that "India should have electric cars like every other country has electric cars. It's a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India".

Tesla's push into India comes as slowing EV demand in its main US and Chinese markets coincides with intensifying competition from Chinese automakers. Tesla reported a drop in first-quarter deliveries that missed analyst estimates.

India's EV market is small but growing and dominated by local carmaker Tata Motors. EVs made up just 2 percent of total car sales in 2023. The government is targeting 30 percent by 2030.

SOURCE:Reuters
