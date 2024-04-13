WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes ‘Israeli-linked’ ship in Strait of Hormuz
The vessel seized in the Strait of Hormuz was MSC Aries, which carries the Portuguese flag and belongs to the Zodiac Maritime shipping company, which is owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard seizes ‘Israeli-linked’ ship in Strait of Hormuz
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency on Saturday acknowledged the seizure/ Photo: AP
April 13, 2024

Commandos from Iran's Revolutionary Guard rappelled down onto a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and seized the vessel "related to the Zionist regime", Iran's state media has said.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency on Saturday acknowledged the seizure after a video seen by the Associated Press news agency showed the commandos raiding the ship Saturday, an attack a Mideast defence official attributed to Iran amid wider tensions between Tehran and the West.

"A container ship named 'MCS Aries' was seized by the Sepah (Guards) Navy Special Forces by carrying out a heliborne operation," IRNA state news agency reported.

It added that the operation took place "near the Strait of Hormuz", a waterway vital to world trade, and "this ship has now been directed towards the territorial waters" of Iran.

According to Israel's Channel 14 and Times of Israel, the vessel seized in the Strait of Hormuz was MSC Aries, which carries the Portuguese flag and belongs to Zodiac Maritime shipping company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

An Israeli army spokesperson said Iran will bear "consequences" for the escalation.

The attack was earlier reported by the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which said it took place in the Gulf of Oman off the Emirati port city of Fujairah.

The video shared with AP showed commandos rappelling down onto a stack of containers sitting on the deck of the vessel.

RelatedIran readies '100+ cruise missiles' for possible retaliation against Israel

Escalating tensions

A crew member on the ship could be heard saying: “Don't come out." He then tells his colleagues to go to the ship's bridge as more commandos come down on the deck. One commando can be seen kneeling above the others to provide them with potential cover fire.

The MSC Aries had been last located off Dubai heading toward the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. The ship had turned off its tracking data, which has been common for Israeli-affiliated ships moving through the region.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, particularly after a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Syria. Meanwhile, the wider Middle East remains on edge after six months of Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

RelatedUS anticipates Iran's retaliation against Israel, but won't be drawn to war
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us