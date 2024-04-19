Asna Tabassum did everything right. The 21-year-old first-generation South Asian American Muslim excelled in school as a biomedical engineering student. In between charity work and pursuing her main degree, she also found time to pursue a minor in resistance to genocide studies.

Last month, she was selected out of more than 100 University of Southern California students to be valedictorian of the 2024 graduating class.

Part of that honour entails giving a speech to 19,000 of her peers, as well as an anticipated 65,000 spectators, at a ceremony on May 10.

But citing safety concerns, school leaders recently rescinded this opportunity. Since it was announced that Tabassum would be the valedictorian, pro-Israeli groups have been lobbying the university to remove her, saying she is anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas.

Such false assumptions are largely based on social media posts the student said she shared or liked years ago that called attention to Israel's apartheid-esque policies and the plight of the Palestinian people.

USC's decision has sparked a media firestorm and waves of support for Tabassum, including from academics, Jewish groups and politicians such as Rep. Rashia Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress.

Speaking to TRT World, Tabassum says she intended to inspire her classmates with "words of hope and encouragement" but the campus denied her that chance.

TRT WORLD: When were you awarded the honour of valedictorian? (Congrats by the way!) What did that feel like? And after you were told the speech wouldn’t be happening, how have you been feeling?

ASNA TABASSUM: I was awarded valedictorian on April 2nd during USC’s Academic Honors Convocation. It was a humbling honour for my work to be recognized, but I also understood it as a victory for many people— for hijabis, Muslims, South Asians, first-generation Americans, to mention just a few. From the outset, this was bigger than just me. I love USC so much, so when I was told the privilege of the valedictory speech was being revoked, I felt disappointed by this decision.

Regarding your speech, I know you haven’t written it yet, but can you give us a feel for what you planned to say? Were you given any guidelines?

AT: I have not been given any guidelines - I was scheduled to have a meeting with the Communications Director last week to go over the speech preparation, but that meeting was cancelled. If I was given the opportunity to speak, I would have addressed my fellow classmates with words of hope and encouragement. I would let them know that throughout our lives, we are all thinkers, learners, and students, and our education is a luxury that much of the world does not enjoy. That is why we are responsible for using our education to make the world a better place for everyone.

If USC changed course and allowed you to speak, how would your speech be different after this experience?

AT: I don’t think that the content of my speech would be much different - the same themes I wanted to address before of hope and making the world a better place still resonate now, possibly even more deeply in light of what has transpired.

What has been the reaction of your school community to the cancellation of your speech? Peers/teachers? Do you feel supported during all of this? AT: I feel an overwhelming sense of support from my peers as well as faculty and staff. We’re sparking some important conversations about our values at a magnitude I never dreamed of— from home here in Los Angeles to as far as South Africa. I’ve also received support from so many people, from a student I used to coach debate for almost 10 years ago to Bella Hadid, other influential people I look up to, and politicians. I feel so grateful. We’re making lemonade out of lemons.

When it comes to free speech on campus, what kind of precedent do you think cancelling your speech will set?

AT: A pretty dangerous one. Cancelling my speech is a message inconsistent with the spirit of academia and inconsistent with the unifying values USC purports to uphold. Students must be made to feel that they can safely express their beliefs and values, especially as academic institutions have historically been hotbeds for activism.

Can you please tell us a bit more about your minor in genocide studies? What prompted you to study this? And did Israel ever come up in class discussions? AT: My minor in Resistance to Genocide examines the ways in which we can prevent, relieve, and end genocide. I always tell people that it was the best decision I made during my sophomore year. My engineering classes taught me how to think in black and white, but this minor allowed me to explore more of the complexities in the grey. I’ve examined the rich Armenian history in Jerusalem, for example, and the appreciation for human life gained through such classes has informed my Palestinian advocacy.

The link in your bio is pretty tame compared to some of the other material on the internet about Israel and Gaza. How do you feel about the response you've gotten during interviews with US networks about it?

AT: The link in my bio is merely to provide information to my friends on social media regarding Palestine, with references to other sources so that people can learn more about what’s going on to educate ourselves. I hope that news networks take time to read through all of the information on the link rather than taking certain sentences out of context. At the end of the day, I encourage everyone to do their own reading and come to their own conclusions, remembering that equality is antithetical to hate.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I see USC as my home, and I am immensely grateful to feel the immense support coming from Trojans on campus and around the world.