Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has addressed the International Regulatory Cooperation for Herbal Medicines (IRCH) 15th Annual Meeting and Workshop on Guidelines and Strategy Development for Traditional and Complementary Medicine Practices.

In the meeting hosted by the Turkish ministry of health and the World Health Organization (WHO) in Istanbul, the first lady mentioned that the Regulation on Traditional and Complementary Medicine Practices (GETAT), which entered into force in Turkey in 2014, was an important step in this context.

Noting that GETAT training and application centres have been opened in many Turkish universities under the leadership of the health ministry and with the guidance of academic studies and scientists, Erdogan stated that Türkiye would emerge as a leading country in GETAT applications and become a centre of attraction for the whole world.

She added that the health ministry is working to further enhance Türkiye's rich heritage in healing practices under the patented brand name "Anatolian Medicine," which will be offered for the benefit of all humanity.

Pointing out that they know plant-derived medication is still used to treat many diseases today, she said, "Anatolian lands have an exceptional place in the field of treatment with plants," adding that Anatolia is home to a total of 12,000 plant species, including at least 3,000 native varieties.

"Our country has a great potential and heritage in this sense. I believe that bringing this heritage to the present day through the filter of modern science will make a unique contribution to human life," Erdogan stressed.

She added that Türkiye sees it as a national and conscientious responsibility to protect this deep-rooted heritage in the field of medicine.