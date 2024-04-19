TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Emine Erdogan introduces Turkish patented 'Anatolian Medicine' brand
Türkiye holds "great potential and heritage" on traditional and complementary medicine practices, which will "make a unique contribution to human life," the Turkish first lady says.
Emine Erdogan introduces Turkish patented 'Anatolian Medicine' brand
Erdogan added that Türkiye sees it as a national and conscientious responsibility to protect this deep-rooted heritage in the field of medicine. / Photo: AA
April 19, 2024

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has addressed the International Regulatory Cooperation for Herbal Medicines (IRCH) 15th Annual Meeting and Workshop on Guidelines and Strategy Development for Traditional and Complementary Medicine Practices.

In the meeting hosted by the Turkish ministry of health and the World Health Organization (WHO) in Istanbul, the first lady mentioned that the Regulation on Traditional and Complementary Medicine Practices (GETAT), which entered into force in Turkey in 2014, was an important step in this context.

Noting that GETAT training and application centres have been opened in many Turkish universities under the leadership of the health ministry and with the guidance of academic studies and scientists, Erdogan stated that Türkiye would emerge as a leading country in GETAT applications and become a centre of attraction for the whole world.

She added that the health ministry is working to further enhance Türkiye's rich heritage in healing practices under the patented brand name "Anatolian Medicine," which will be offered for the benefit of all humanity.

Pointing out that they know plant-derived medication is still used to treat many diseases today, she said, "Anatolian lands have an exceptional place in the field of treatment with plants," adding that Anatolia is home to a total of 12,000 plant species, including at least 3,000 native varieties.

"Our country has a great potential and heritage in this sense. I believe that bringing this heritage to the present day through the filter of modern science will make a unique contribution to human life," Erdogan stressed.

She added that Türkiye sees it as a national and conscientious responsibility to protect this deep-rooted heritage in the field of medicine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us