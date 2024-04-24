WORLD
In pictures: Pro-Palestine rallies make waves across US universities
Students and staff members set up tent encampments at many campuses to demand end to Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza and press their respective universities to cut ties with firms and institutions that support Israel.
A coalition of University of Michigan students rally at an encampment in the Diag to pressure the university to divest its endowment from companies that support Israel or could profit from the ongoing war on Palestinians, on the University of Michigan college campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S., April 22, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters
April 24, 2024

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have been demonstrated across dozens of campuses in the US in solidarity with Palestine and against Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza.

Despite threat of arrests, the students have proceeded to set encampments at many campuses to demand an end to Israeli war crimes in besieged Gaza and press their respective universities to snap ties with defence companies and academic institutions that support Israel.

The protests started last week and only grew bigger, spreading across many universities despite the arrests made at Columbia, Yale, New York University and elsewhere.

Here are some powerful images capturing the protest scenes:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
