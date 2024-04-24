WORLD
1 MIN READ
Amid 200 days of Israel’s war, Ivy League students set up encampments in solidarity with Gaza
“When we say, ‘Palestine will free us all’, we hope that an end to the US support for Israel will also mean an end to US imperialism” Yale, Harvard, MIT, Columbia University, UC Berkeley … Pro-Palestine students from elite schools across the US have set up encampments in solidarity with Gaza, which has been invaded by Israel for more than 200 days To hear more about this “Ivy League spring”, TRT World went to Columbia University, where multiple students were suspended by the school administration and arrested for their advocacy Until now, law enforcement has repeatedly failed to dismantle the encampment. But organisers now say that Columbia leaders have threatened to send in the National Guard to clear the area
Amid 200 days of Israel’s war, Ivy League students set up encampments in solidarity with Gaza / Others
April 24, 2024
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us