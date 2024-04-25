WORLD
34 arrested during pro-Palestine protest at University of Texas camps
FOX 7 Austin photographer slammed to the ground and arrested by Department of Public Safety.
Students build a protest encampment in support of Palestinians at USC / Photo: Reuters
April 25, 2024

The number of pro-Palestine protestors who were arrested during a demonstration at the University of Texas has risen to 34, authorities said.

"As of 9 p.m., 34 arrests have been made by law enforcement on the UT Austin campus related to today’s protest," said the Texas Department of Public Safety on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday

Among the arrested was a FOX 7 Austin photographer who was filming the demonstration by the students on the UT Austin campus.

Social media footage shows the photographer being slammed to the ground and taken away in handcuffs.

The students staged a walkout to demand the university divest from weapons manufacturing in connection with Israel.

The demonstration turned violent after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers intervened in the gathering.

The demonstrations are part of nationwide campus protests in solidarity with Palestine which demand the educational institutions divest from companies that are doing business with Israel.

The Department of Public Safety said it is responding at the request of the university and Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott said the arrests will continue until the crowd disperses.

