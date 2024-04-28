WORLD
2 MIN READ
Spanish artists rally for Palestine, against Israel's Gaza genocide
Madrid artists and intellectuals unite to denounce Israel's genocide and terrorism in Palestine, advocating for global solidarity amid escalating tensions.
Spanish artists rally for Palestine, against Israel's Gaza genocide
Spanish artists, intellectuals rally in Madrid to support Palestine. / Photo: AA
April 28, 2024

A group of artists and intellectuals came together in Madrid to support Palestine and say “no to genocide and terrorism.”

The crowd gathered in the square in front of the Reina Sofia Museum with a message: “While Israel has the right to defend itself and protect its security, it can never justify the genocide of Gazans.”

Stressing that a manifesto, which was first published on October 29 with the title “Neither terrorism nor genocide” after Israel attacked the Gaza Strip, received support from all over the world, Spanish officials announced that more than 12,000 people from 34 countries have signed the manifesto.

According to officials, the manifesto was signed by well-known names such as director Pedro Almodovar, film artists Alba Flores, Vicky Pena, Luis Tosar, Miguel Cuerdo, musicians Joan Manuel Serrat, Amaral, Toni Zenet, painter Luis Gordillo, theatre director Lluis Pasqual and fashion designer Javier Mariscal.

“I strongly support the culture of protesting for a ceasefire in Gaza.

We have to stop this genocidal war as soon as possible,” Almodovar told the crowd.

“The Palestinian people are being wiped off the face of the earth, destroyed. I ask for some understanding and support.

The first reason was to stop the war, now we must stop this senseless, completely absurd genocide. I support the idea of a Palestinian state,” said Zanet.

RelatedMass protest in Tel Aviv demands release of Gaza hostages, early elections
SOURCE:AA
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us