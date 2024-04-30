Footage going viral on social media has shown police forcibly removing a Muslim woman's hijab while being detained at Arizona State University [ASU], amid almost two weeks of protests against Israel's war on Gaza that have swept through higher education institutions from coast to coast.

At least four women have gone through the same harassment, sources told ABC on Monday that The sources originally blurred the woman's face in the video to protect her privacy.

The Arizona chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR-AZ] condemned the actions of the police, calling for an investigation into the incident.

"The First Amendment guarantees the free practice of religion. Police cannot suspend this right. We condemn the reported actions of ASU police and call for a full investigation into this incident," CAIR-AZ Executive Director Azza Abuseif said in a statement.

The footage has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, and has drawn severe backlash against the officers, with accusations of Islamophobia.

Arrests across campuses

This was not the first time police responded with aggression against protesters and students.

The number of arrests nationwide has approached 1,000 since New York police arrested demonstrators at Columbia University on April 18.

The arrests have prompted students across many universities in the US to join pro-Palestine protests and set up encampments in support of besieged Gaza as Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave continues.

The students are demanding a ceasefire in the blockaded enclave and their respective universities to cut ties with companies that support Israel.

US President Joe Biden, along with other governors and officials, have been quick to call out alleged anti-Semitism as pro-Palestine protests keep rapidly spreading across US campuses.

Islamophobic incidents, which have been on the rise since the start of Israel's ongoing onslaught in Gaza, have not been taken as seriously.

Protest organisers deny accusations of anti-Semitism, arguing their actions are aimed at Israel's government and its prosecution of the conflict in Gaza.

They also insist some incidents have been engineered by non-student agitators.

Footage of police in riot gear summoned at various colleges to break up rallies have been viewed around the world, recalling the protest movement that erupted during the Vietnam War.