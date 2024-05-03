Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his government has halted all trade with Israel that amounts to some $9.5 billion.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, the Turkish president said that they “closed that door" on trade with Israel amid the ongoing onslaught on Gaza.

On Thursday, Türkiye announced the suspension of all export and import operations with Israel due to its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights."

Erdogan also criticised the West for its ongoing support to Israel. “All Western countries, led by the US, are supporting Israel and they are sparing no efforts to condemn the poverty-stricken Palestinians to death,” he said.

Forcing Israel to a ceasefire

Türkiye's only goal in suspending trade with Israel is to force Tel Aviv to declare a ceasefire to its deadly offensive in Gaza, Erdogan later said, addressing members of a national business group in Istanbul.

"Our sole purpose is to force the (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government, which has sprung out of control due to the West's unconditional support, to a ceasefire," Erdogan said.

Erdogan was referring to Thursday's decision by Ankara to suspend all exports and imports with Israel over its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights".

Once again criticising Western nations for supporting Netanyahu's government, Erdogan said he expected that these countries would "attack" Türkiye over its decision.

"We don't want to see clashes,blood in our geography"

"We are well aware of how the West will attack us due to our trade restrictions against Israel," he said, asserting that Türkiye would "set an example" for other countries in the region.

"When a ceasefire is reached and sufficient aid is allowed into Gaza, our goal will be fulfilled," he said.

Calling for calm in the region, Erdogan said: "We do not pursue hostility or conflict with any country in our region. We don't want to see clashes, blood, and tears in our geography."