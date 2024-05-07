WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel continues intense strikes on Rafah ahead of ground invasion
Kuwaiti hospital in Rafah says it received "five martyrs and several injured" after Israeli strikes overnight in the area, which is currently the site of intense Israeli military strike activity.
Israel continues intense strikes on Rafah ahead of ground invasion
Israel has killed at least five people after striking Rafah, a local hospital said, as Israel vowed to launch a vast ground invasion there. / Photo: AA
May 7, 2024

Israeli strikes have left at least five people dead in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, as Israel vowed to launch a vast ground operation there.

The city's Kuwaiti hospital early on Tuesday said it had received "five martyrs and several injured" after Israeli strikes overnight.

The area is currently the site of intense Israeli military strike activity, according to witnesses and Palestinian security sources.

The Israeli army has said it took "operational control" of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt and that its troops were "scanning the area."

"Right now we have special forces scanning the crossing. We have operational control of the area and other crossings and we have special forces scanning the area," the military said.

Immediate evacuation orders

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Gaza border authority said the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt had been closed on the Palestinian side because of the presence of Israeli tanks.

Three humanitarian sources said that the flow of aid through the crossing is halted.

On Monday, the Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for Palestinians in the eastern neighbourhoods of Rafah and called on them to flee the town of al Mawasi in southern Gaza.

Rafah is home to more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians who have taken refuge from the war.

On Monday, Israel's War Cabinet decided to push ahead with a military invasion in Rafah, even as Hamas announced its acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a ceasefire deal.

RelatedAs Israel insists on Rafah offensive, voices of reason call for peace
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us