WORLD
2 min read
Brazilian judge orders more police at Bolsonaro’s home over flight risk concerns
Justice Alexandre de Moraes cites draft asylum letter, interference attempts as reasons for tighter security ahead of trial phase.
Brazilian judge orders more police at Bolsonaro’s home over flight risk concerns
Military police guard the entrance of the condominium where former President Jair Bolsonaro is under house arrest, in Brasilia, Brazil [File] / AP
August 27, 2025

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered police to reinforce security around former president Jair Bolsonaro’s residence, including 24-hour patrols, citing concerns the former president could attempt to flee as his coup plot trial moves into a decisive stage.

Bolsonaro has been under house arrest in a gated community in Brasilia since earlier this month after the court found he violated restraining orders aimed at preventing interference in the proceedings.

Final arguments in the trial, where he faces charges of conspiring to overturn his 2022 election defeat, are set to begin early next month.

Bolsonaro has denied the allegations.

Moraes said the additional security measures were "appropriate and necessary" as the trial approaches its critical phase. He pointed to a recent police report that raised concerns over potential escape plans, noting investigators had found a draft letter from Bolsonaro dated 2024 requesting asylum in Argentina.

Authorities also accused Bolsonaro and his son, Eduardo, of attempting to interfere with the trial.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks acquittal in coup attempt trial

Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Brazilian congressman now based in the United States, has been lobbying in Washington on his father’s behalf.

The defence team has previously argued that the draft asylum request does not prove flight risk, saying it was outdated and insisting Bolsonaro had complied with court orders.

Bolsonaro’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday’s ruling.

Moraes instructed police not to disrupt Bolsonaro’s daily activities or inconvenience his neighbours but underscored the need for vigilance.

The trial marks one of the most significant legal tests for the former president, who has faced mounting scrutiny since leaving office amid investigations into corruption, election interference, and his role in the January 2023 riots in Brasilia.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us